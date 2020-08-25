Leaks suggest that Cold War is “direct sequel” to Black Ops, set for November release

An official description of the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops: Cold War, has been leaked following an update to Modern Warfare.

According to information from CODTracker and ModernWarzone, Cold War is set to feature “iconic characters” Woods, Mason, and Hudson from the first game. The release date appears to set for November 13.

Cold War will also feature multiplayer and the classic Zombies mode. Free-to-play battle royale Warzone will also have a Zombie Royale mode.

An Ultimate Edition of the game will also be available, including additional bundles such as the Land, Sea, and Air Pack and Battle Pass Bundle. The Confrontation Weapons Pack serves as a pre-order bonus, giving players early access to the beta and opens up Frank Woods for usage in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The full description in the game files is as follows:

The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty®: Black Ops.Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.

As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making.

Beyond the Campaign, players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences.

Welcome to the brink. Welcome to Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War.