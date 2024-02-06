Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 battle pass: BlackCell, all rewards and tiers

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone‘s season two battle pass follows the same pattern we’ve seen before, including new operator skins, weapon blueprints, vehicle skins, and more.

For multiplayer fans, season two delivers three new six-vs-six maps, two new weapons, and more to MW3. Meanwhile, Warzone players have a new Resurgence map to get their hands on and a new Ranked Play mode. Outside the battlefield, the seasonal update introduces a new battle pass, chocked full of the usual fixings.

MW3 and Warzone 3 BlackCell: Rewards & cost

BlackCell introduces reactive operator skins. Image via Activision

In Season Two, BlackCell costs $24.99, as it has each season since it launched. If you buy BlackCell, you will also receive the following rewards:

Access to the full Season Two battle pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). Includes 1,400 COD Points throughout the Battle Pass.

1,100 COD Points instantly.

“John Doe” BlackCell Operator.

11 BlackCell Operator Skins.

Six Tracer weapon blueprints with “Gilded Ghoul” death effect.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season Two battle pass: Tiers and rewards

Rick Grimes joins MW3. Image via Activision

New operator skins

Rick Grimes: Battle Pass Instant Reward

Battle Pass Instant Reward Kate Laswell : Battle Pass Instant Reward

: Battle Pass Instant Reward “Hector” Soap: Sector B3

Sector B3 “Keres” Alpine : Sector B4

: Sector B4 “Skulker”: Farah : Sector B8

: Sector B8 “Rupture”: Valeria: Sector B11

Sector B11 “Veil”Price: Sector B16

Sector B16 “Venator” Ghost: Sector B17

Sector B17 “Scar” Riptide: Sector B20

New weapon blueprints

There are several new weapon blueprints in season two. Image via Activision

Sector B1: “Grume” DM56 Marksman Rifle (BlackCell)

“Grume” DM56 Marksman Rifle (BlackCell) Sector B8: “Shoot Your Shot” Lockwood 680 Shotgun

“Shoot Your Shot” Lockwood 680 Shotgun Sector B10: “Better Days” FR 5.56 Assault Rifle

“Better Days” FR 5.56 Assault Rifle Sector B16: “Make Shift” Striker 9 SMG

“Make Shift” Striker 9 SMG Sector B13: “IBIS” HRM-9 SMG

“IBIS” HRM-9 SMG Sector B14: “Old Faith” XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle (BlackCell)

“Old Faith” XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle (BlackCell) Sector B15: “Crocus” BAS-BXXXsp Battle Rifle

“Crocus” BAS-BXXXsp Battle Rifle Completion: “Hands On” TAQ Evolvere LMG

“Hands On” TAQ Evolvere LMG Sector B2: “Edge Node” Karambit Melee

“Edge Node” Karambit Melee Sector B3: “Marigold” Pulemyot LMG

“Marigold” Pulemyot LMG Sector B11: “Crash Dummy” Assault Rifle

“Crash Dummy” Assault Rifle Sector B12: “Full Stop” TAQ Eradicator LMG (BlackCell)

“Full Stop” TAQ Eradicator LMG (BlackCell) Sector B11: “Pale Death” Bruen MK9 LMG

“Pale Death” Bruen MK9 LMG Sector B18: “Sabertooth” RAM-9 SMG (BlackCell)

“Sabertooth” RAM-9 SMG (BlackCell) Sector B19: “Anguish” BP50 Assault Rifle (BlackCell)

New vehicle skins

The UTV gets a new skin in season two. Image via Activision

Trust No One!: Sector B5

Victory sector tier 100 rewards

Ghost gets a makeover in the new battle pass. Image via Activision