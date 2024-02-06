Category:
Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 battle pass: BlackCell, all rewards and tiers

Another season of gold operators.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:14 pm
BlackCell MW3
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone‘s season two battle pass follows the same pattern we’ve seen before, including new operator skins, weapon blueprints, vehicle skins, and more.

For multiplayer fans, season two delivers three new six-vs-six maps, two new weapons, and more to MW3. Meanwhile, Warzone players have a new Resurgence map to get their hands on and a new Ranked Play mode. Outside the battlefield, the seasonal update introduces a new battle pass, chocked full of the usual fixings.

MW3 and Warzone 3 BlackCell: Rewards & cost

MW3 BlackCell
BlackCell introduces reactive operator skins. Image via Activision

In Season Two, BlackCell costs $24.99, as it has each season since it launched. If you buy BlackCell, you will also receive the following rewards:

  • Access to the full Season Two battle pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). Includes 1,400 COD Points throughout the Battle Pass.
  • 1,100 COD Points instantly.
  • “John Doe” BlackCell Operator.
  • 11 BlackCell Operator Skins.
  • Six Tracer weapon blueprints with “Gilded Ghoul” death effect.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season Two battle pass: Tiers and rewards

Rick Grimes MW3
Rick Grimes joins MW3. Image via Activision

New operator skins

  • Rick Grimes: Battle Pass Instant Reward
  • Kate Laswell: Battle Pass Instant Reward
  • “Hector” Soap: Sector B3
  • “Keres” Alpine: Sector B4
  • “Skulker”: Farah: Sector B8
  • “Rupture”: Valeria: Sector B11
  • “Veil”Price: Sector B16
  • “Venator” Ghost: Sector B17
  • “Scar” Riptide: Sector B20

New weapon blueprints

MW3 weapon skin
There are several new weapon blueprints in season two. Image via Activision
  • Sector B1: “Grume” DM56 Marksman Rifle (BlackCell)
  • Sector B8: “Shoot Your Shot” Lockwood 680 Shotgun
  • Sector B10: “Better Days” FR 5.56 Assault Rifle
  • Sector B16: “Make Shift” Striker 9 SMG
  • Sector B13: “IBIS” HRM-9 SMG
  • Sector B14: “Old Faith” XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle (BlackCell)
  • Sector B15: “Crocus” BAS-BXXXsp Battle Rifle
  • Completion: “Hands On” TAQ Evolvere LMG
  • Sector B2: “Edge Node” Karambit Melee
  • Sector B3: “Marigold” Pulemyot LMG
  • Sector B11: “Crash Dummy” Assault Rifle
  • Sector B12: “Full Stop” TAQ Eradicator LMG (BlackCell)
  • Sector B11: “Pale Death” Bruen MK9 LMG
  • Sector B18: “Sabertooth” RAM-9 SMG (BlackCell)
  • Sector B19: “Anguish” BP50 Assault Rifle (BlackCell)

New vehicle skins

MW3 vehicle skin
The UTV gets a new skin in season two. Image via Activision

Trust No One!: Sector B5

Victory sector tier 100 rewards

MW3 operator bundle
Ghost gets a makeover in the new battle pass. Image via Activision
  • 300 COD Points
  • “Hands On” Weapon Blueprint
  • “Leave the Dead” Finishing Move
  • “Sovyna” Skins for Warden
  • “Shade” Skins for Ghost
Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season two?
CoD operators take aim at enemies on the new map Rio in MW3 Season One Reloaded.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season two?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
The best Ranked Play loadouts and class setup in MW3
Ranked Play operators MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best Ranked Play loadouts and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
MW3 devs confirm Breaking Bad Easter egg on new season 2 Stash House map
MW3 stash house
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 devs confirm Breaking Bad Easter egg on new season 2 Stash House map
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 6, 2024
Scump makes appearance in Aubrey Plaza-led Super Bowl commercial
Scump competing in CoD
Category:
CoD
CoD
Scump makes appearance in Aubrey Plaza-led Super Bowl commercial
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 6, 2024
Call of Duty's newest operator skin looks like a comic book cartoon come to life
POP-erator skin in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty’s newest operator skin looks like a comic book cartoon come to life
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.