Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 battle pass: BlackCell, all rewards and tiers

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone‘s season two battle pass follows the same pattern we’ve seen before, including new operator skins, weapon blueprints, vehicle skins, and more.
Recommended Videos
For multiplayer fans, season two delivers three new six-vs-six maps, two new weapons, and more to MW3. Meanwhile, Warzone players have a new Resurgence map to get their hands on and a new Ranked Play mode. Outside the battlefield, the seasonal update introduces a new battle pass, chocked full of the usual fixings.
Contents
MW3 and Warzone 3 BlackCell: Rewards & cost
In Season Two, BlackCell costs $24.99, as it has each season since it launched. If you buy BlackCell, you will also receive the following rewards:
- Access to the full Season Two battle pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). Includes 1,400 COD Points throughout the Battle Pass.
- 1,100 COD Points instantly.
- “John Doe” BlackCell Operator.
- 11 BlackCell Operator Skins.
- Six Tracer weapon blueprints with “Gilded Ghoul” death effect.
Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season Two battle pass: Tiers and rewards
New operator skins
- Rick Grimes: Battle Pass Instant Reward
- Kate Laswell: Battle Pass Instant Reward
- “Hector” Soap: Sector B3
- “Keres” Alpine: Sector B4
- “Skulker”: Farah: Sector B8
- “Rupture”: Valeria: Sector B11
- “Veil”Price: Sector B16
- “Venator” Ghost: Sector B17
- “Scar” Riptide: Sector B20
New weapon blueprints
- Sector B1: “Grume” DM56 Marksman Rifle (BlackCell)
- Sector B8: “Shoot Your Shot” Lockwood 680 Shotgun
- Sector B10: “Better Days” FR 5.56 Assault Rifle
- Sector B16: “Make Shift” Striker 9 SMG
- Sector B13: “IBIS” HRM-9 SMG
- Sector B14: “Old Faith” XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle (BlackCell)
- Sector B15: “Crocus” BAS-BXXXsp Battle Rifle
- Completion: “Hands On” TAQ Evolvere LMG
- Sector B2: “Edge Node” Karambit Melee
- Sector B3: “Marigold” Pulemyot LMG
- Sector B11: “Crash Dummy” Assault Rifle
- Sector B12: “Full Stop” TAQ Eradicator LMG (BlackCell)
- Sector B11: “Pale Death” Bruen MK9 LMG
- Sector B18: “Sabertooth” RAM-9 SMG (BlackCell)
- Sector B19: “Anguish” BP50 Assault Rifle (BlackCell)
New vehicle skins
Trust No One!: Sector B5
Victory sector tier 100 rewards
- 300 COD Points
- “Hands On” Weapon Blueprint
- “Leave the Dead” Finishing Move
- “Sovyna” Skins for Warden
- “Shade” Skins for Ghost