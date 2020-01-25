Los Angeles Guerrillas protest loss to Minnesota RØKKR

The Los Angeles Guerrillas have protested the outcome of their first Call of Duty League match against the Minnesota RØKKR, the team announced today via Twitter. During the match, L.A. forfeited a map due to the use of a restricted item. They eventually lost the series 3-1.

In a statement, the Guerrillas said while they “accept a player did inadvertently use a banned perk, it did not affect the outcome of the game.”

Los Angeles Guerrillas on Twitter Our statement regarding yesterday’s event.

The team also said specialist bonuses, which include banned perks, were allowed through an “impromptu vote in which no Guerrillas team member was invited.” L.A. says the league was “mistaken” that a team representative was involved.

After the second map of their series against Minnesota, a game they originally won 6-3, the Guerrillas were informed a L.A. player, Andres Lacefield, illegally used the Hardline perk. As a result, RØKKR were awarded the second map, tying the series 1-1. Minnesota won the next two maps to close out the series.

Related: Results for the 2020 Call of Duty League Launch Weekend

Guerrillas captain Patrick “ACHES” Price tweeted after the match, saying Lacefield didn’t have the specialist on and that it was actually a bug with CDL rules. In a separate tweet, ACHES said, “the fact that shit like this happens in a 300m dollar league is fucking inane [sic].”

The Guerrillas said they will continue to participate in all league activities despite the protest.

Dot Esports has reached out to the Call of Duty League for comment.