London Royal Ravens release Zer0, head coach Dominate

The London Royal Ravens were not able to field their originally planned roster during the 2021 Call of Duty League season, and that has resulted in some roster moves.

The Ravens announced the releases of both player Zer0 and head coach James "Dominate" Batz. The team said neither have been able to enter the United States and join the rest of the roster and "implement the plan [they] had for this season."

It's with a heavy heart we announce the release of Zer0 and Coach Dominate from the Royal Ravens.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been unable to get both individuals into the US and implement the plan we had for this season.



We wish them nothing but the best.

London acquired Zer0 from the New York Subliners in May 2020, and the team brought him back in a slightly different roster during the offseason. In January, however, Dot Esports reported visa issues had blocked him from returning to the U.S., leading the team to sign Challengers player Parasite as a temporary substitute.

After a winless Stage One and Zer0 still stuck in the United Kingdom, the Ravens signed PaulEhx, another Challengers player. The team recently benched Dylan for the incoming Zaptius before entering Stage Three.

Dominate, who had been the head coach for the Ravens since their inception, said this season was filled with a "series of unfortunate events" and he wishes his former teammates and coaching staff members the best. He said he will likely take time off before joining a Challengers team.

The Royal Ravens are currently in last place in the CDL with a 2-12 overall record. Their next match is against the New York Subliners tomorrow at 2pm CT.