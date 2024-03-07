‘Literally unplayable’: MW3 Season 2 Reloaded just removed a popular Breaking Bad Easter egg

MW3’s season two Reloaded patch introduced a bunch of new items to the game, but it’s what it removed that has caught the attention of some fans. That’s because Stash House’s iconic Breaking Bad Easter egg is gone.

If you watched Breaking Bad, it’s not hard to remember the iconic scene from season three, episode two, where an incensed Walter White throws a pizza on the roof when his wife Skylar refuses to let him into the house.

Well, clearly someone at Sledgehammer who worked on MW3 was a Breaking Bad fan because the Stash House map had a pizza on the roof, just like the White residence at 308 Negra Arroyo Lane. Unfortunately, the pizza is mysteriously missing after the season two Reloaded patch.

Someone finally got a ladder out. Screenshot via Dot Esports

First noticed by PK-Ricochet on Reddit, if you go outside of Stash House and look above the roof, the pizza is now gone. This immediately started an outpouring of disappointment from fans of the show, who jokingly claimed they would never play it again.

“I uninstalled immediately,” quipped the thread’s original poster, while another claimed it was “literally unplayable.”

It wasn’t just Breaking Bad fans who were upset either, with a fan who happens to be a roofer in real life claiming that the “ridge cap at the top left is all wrong.” Perhaps Activision will hire them to consult on future roofing issues in Call of Duty to ensure a calamity like this never happens again.

Thankfully, there’s still some food on the Stash House roof. While the pie is gone, there’s a pineapple now wedged into the guttering above the garage. Now that I think of it, maybe it’s for the best that the pizza was removed. Pineapple belongs nowhere near one anyway.