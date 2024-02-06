Category:
MW3 devs confirm Breaking Bad Easter egg on new season 2 Stash House map

"I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger."
Published: Feb 6, 2024 02:55 pm
MW3 stash house
Image via Activision

Stash House, a new 6v6 multiplayer map coming in Modern Warfare 3 season two, features a subtle nod to the iconic television series Breaking Bad.

MW3 season two introduces four new multiplayer maps, with three coming in the initial update. Vista and Departures were labeled as medium-sized maps, but Stash Map was described by the devs as “shipment-sized,” which will be music to the ears of players who love fast-paced, frenetic action.

Stash House MW3
Stash House is the latest small map in MW3. Image via Activision

Stash House takes place in a recently raided California suburban home. Fittingly, the multiplayer map pays homage to Breaking Bad, a show that had plenty of similar run-ins with federal authorities.

Modern Warfare 3 devs acknowledge Breaking Bad reference

In a season three episode of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White, tries to patch things up with his wife by offering a family pizza dinner. The offer is denied, and White responds, “We got dipping sticks,” in a funny yet desperate line that fans will remember. After getting shutdown, White storms off and throws the pizza on the roof of his home before driving off in fury.

MW3 players noticed a pizza on top of the roof in Stash House and questioned on Reddit if it was possibly a tribute to the Breaking Bad scene.

“We got dipping sticks…” Sledgehammer Games responded, confirming the easter egg theory.

It only makes sense that Stash House would pay tribute to Breaking Bad, as Walter White transformed into a ruthless drug kingpin. There might very well be more Easter eggs for players to discover when the map goes live alongside the highly anticipated season two update tomorrow.

