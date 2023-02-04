LA Thieves eliminate defending champs from 2023 Call of Duty League Major 2

After suffering a 3-2 loss yesterday to OpTic Texas at the 2023 Call of Duty League’s second Major, the Los Angeles Thieves had a flawless day at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway today—capped off by eliminating the reigning champions.

The Thieves entered today’s action at Major Two with their backs against the wall, one series loss away from heading home early. But instead, they responded with two resounding sweeps over the Florida Mutineers and New York Subliners.

L.A.’s victory over Florida was relatively one-sided, aside from the 6-4 win in Search and Destroy. Each map in their match against the Major One champs, though, was incredibly close.

It all started with a hard-fought 250-246 win for the Thieves on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint. After another 6-4 SnD win, L.A. went back to Hotel to square up with New York in Control. And a 3-2 victory in map three sealed the deal on the Thieves’ sweep of the Subliners.

Of the six games the Thieves played and won today, four of them came on Breenbergh Hotel. L.A. are now 2-0 in Hardpoint and 3-0 in Control on Breenbergh Hotel at Major Two. Fans might be curious to see if this has any impact on the map vetoes against the Thieves going forward this weekend.

DEFENDING CHAMPS NO MORE 🤯@LAThieves move on and get their SECOND 3-0 of the day to eliminate your Major I Champions @Subliners!#LAThieves | #CDL2023 pic.twitter.com/wRahmd05ld — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 4, 2023

New York, on the other hand, exit Major Two with a top-eight finish following their triumph at Major One in December. The team notably faced travel issues before the event due to inclement weather in Texas, which may have hampered their preparation heading into the tournament. The Seattle Surge—who played the Subliners in the Major One finals—were also eliminated from Major Two earlier today. That means we’re guaranteed to see a fresh matchup in the Major Two grand finals since both finalists from the first event of the 2023 CDL season have been sent home already.

L.A. Thieves will be back in action tomorrow, Feb. 4, against the loser of the Toronto Ultra vs. Atlanta FaZe winners bracket match.