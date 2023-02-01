Severe weather threatens CDL Major 2 attendance as Texas-based teams experience travel woes

Inclement weather in the U.S. and a myriad of airfare problems could have a big effect on the Call of Duty League’s Major Two this weekend.

Players from multiple teams based out of Texas were met with some big-time hassles while attempting to depart from Dallas yesterday on their way to the league’s Major Two event in Boston, Massachusetts, which begins tomorrow.

Delayed, delayed, cancelled… they tell us no more flights today… then 30 mins later they tell us a flight had to come back to refuel and they could fit us on it. So now we’re on a plane boarded but not taking off yet. We shall see if this works LMAO — Clayster (@Clayster) January 31, 2023

The rosters of OpTic Texas, New York Subliners, Seattle Surge, and Minnesota RØKKR all had their flights delayed or canceled, forcing swift changes to travel plans. Vegas Legion’s Clayster also faced similar issues with his luggage being left behind.

But the struggle did not end there. After changing or finding new flights, Texas, Seattle, and Minnesota’s luggage all did not follow the teams to Boston, forcing the players to scramble yet again.

“OpTic, Surge, RØKKR, and Clay Target trip?” said OpTic analyst JPKrez on Twitter. “About to show up on main stage with Hulk and Iron Man t-shirts.”

Holy shit man we trying to do mission impossible to get our luggage and drive to Houston for a flight in the morning now all of our luggage is going to take 24 hours to get it back from @AmericanAir can’t make this up bro and Pacos controller is in his luggage good lord — NYSL Skyz (@CesarSkyz) February 1, 2023

Currently, the entire New York Subliners roster is still in Texas and attempting to figure out their next course of action. It’s possible that they may be forced to participate in the LAN event online from their facility in Dallas, if the league would allow it.

Several CDL teams base their player operations out of Texas for online qualifiers and living arrangements during the season, largely due to the high-level internet speeds and having a centralized location for online gameplay. But the weather in Texas had other ideas for the squads trying to make it on time to Boston for the Major this weekend.

Made it to Boston but our teams, OpTic’s and Seattle’s bags are all still in Dallas… — Attach (@Attach) February 1, 2023

CDL’s Major Two is scheduled to kick off tomorrow at 12:30pm CT, with Minnesota vs. New York. But as both of those teams have been affected by the travel situation, the league may have to consider rescheduling or at least postponing the match.