JoshOG, HusKerrs, and Diegosaurs win April 1’s hacker-filled Warzone Wednesday tournament

Some players are not happy at all.

For the second week in a row, the trio of JoshOG, HusKerrs, and Diegosaurs have won KEEMSTAR’s $20,000 Warzone Wednesday tournament.

The event featured 16 teams of streamers, with the likes of TeePee, Courage, Ninja, and NICKMERCS competing. The all-star cast was no match for JoshOG’s team, though, who secured 221 total kills. The winning trio beat Ninja’s team, which also included King Richard and Albralelie, by 14 kills.

The tournament was not without controversy, however. In addition to Ninja saying a hacker killed his team during a game, KEEMSTAR addressed the problems after Syndicate’s team lost in the semifinals, in part due to hackers.

“Clearly hackers have taken over Warzone,” KEEMSTAR tweeted. “Unfortunately we simply don’t have the manpower to investigate each individual case when a player is killed by a hacker. So we can’t grant those teams a restart. COD needs to fix this or Warzone will die in a week.”

#WarZoneWednesday



Clearly hackers have taken over Warzone.



Unfortunately we simply don’t have the manpower to investigate each individual case when a player is killed by a hacker. So we can’t grant those teams a restart.



COD needs to fix this or Warzone will die in a week. JS — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 1, 2020

The sentiment seems to be common among gaming personalities, with TimTheTatman and Nadeshot both saying similar things earlier today.

Hopefully, a fix comes. But until then, streamers and regular gamers alike will have to deal with hacking in Call of Duty: Warzone.