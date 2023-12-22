Is there an MW3 holiday double XP weekend?

If you were hoping to grind out some levels on Modern Warfare 3, you’ve probably been waiting for another double XP weekend from Sledgehammer Games, including one during the holiday season.

Many players do not have the time to play for elongated periods due to work, school, and the busy schedules of life. With winter break upon us, however, fans were crossing their fingers for a double XP weekend so they could hop in and burn the midnight oil for some levels, camos, and weapons.

For those looking to put the time into their accounts, they’ll need to know when the holiday double XP weekend is taking place.

Will MW3 be hosting a holiday double XP weekend?

No more holiday happiness for you. Image via Sledgehammer Games

The double XP weekend that Call of Duty promised for fans only lasted for 24 hours from Thursday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. 22. The event has now concluded, leaving many players wondering whether they’d still be able to jump into some games to grind out their gear.

The day-long event has baffled the player base since it was promised to be a double XP weekend that would coincide with Christmas, which will fall on a Monday this year. It might not have been officially announced, but some players are wondering whether the event was for the winter solstice, which occurred on Dec. 21.

Multiple people in the Call of Duty community felt slighted by Sledgehammer after finding out the event had ended prematurely. But now, they’ll need to regain their holiday cheer before they celebrate with their friends and family.

Even still, MW3 enthusiasts can continue to enjoy the festivities in-game with a range of different modes and reimagined maps in the Santa’s Slayground event, which will be taking place until the start of the new year. You can also dress up for the occasion by picking up a hilarious operator skin that places an oversized Reindeer head on your character—all in the name of everything jolly and fun.