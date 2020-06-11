Infinity Ward releases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare roadmap of season 4 content

Infinity Ward has revealed the roadmap of content for season four of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone—and it’s chock full of cool stuff to look forward to throughout the summer.

The road map shows off everything that was added to the game last night in the season four launch update. But it also reveals a bunch of in-season content that fans can expect to join Modern Warfare later this summer.

Image via Activision

The season kicks off with Captain Price as the tier zero unlock in the season four battle pass. The battle pass also includes two new weapons: the Fennec SMG at tier 15 and the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle at tier 31. Scrapyard, Trench, and Barakett Promenade are the latest maps that are already in the game.

Later on in the season, Gaz will be available as part of an Operator bundle. The new version of the Call of Duty 4 character was one of the playable leads in the Modern Warfare campaign, named Kyle Garrick. In the ending cutscene, it was revealed that he’s this MW universe’s version of the beloved character. There will also be an Operator bundle for Roze, an “ex-Ranger in the U.S. Military” who “excels in close combat engagements,” according to Activision.

A new multiplayer map, Chesire Park, will be added to Modern Warfare during season four, too. There will even be two additional weapons joining the game: the Rytec AMR sniper and the Kali Sticks, which appears to be a melee weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season four is now live and it’ll last for about two months.