How to unlock the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 4 battle pass

An all-new content season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is live. Like past seasons, it offers 100 tiers of unlocks in a battle pass, including new Operators, maps, weapons, and vehicle skins for Warzone.

Some of the content can be acquired through the battle pass’ free track. But if you want the bulk of the cool new stuff that the game has to offer, you need to purchase the battle pass.

Screengrab via Activision

To purchase the season four battle pass, navigate to the Store tab. The pass will be in the Featured section if you don’t own it yet. The pass can be purchased for 1,000 CoD Points or $10.

You can also buy it by navigating to the Battle Pass tab and pressing Square (X on Xbox) to bring up multiple buying options, including one that comes with 20 tier unlocks for 2,400 CoD Points.

Screengrab via Activision

On top of all of the cosmetic unlocks, the battle pass also contains 1,300 CoD Points to unlock, meaning you could fund next season’s pass just by playing the game and saving up the points until next season.

Additional tiers can be bought for more CoD Points, so if there’s something catching your eye, you could potentially buy your way to it instantly if you’re willing to foot the bill. The new Fennec SMG is unlocked at tier 15 and the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle can be acquired by reaching tier 31.