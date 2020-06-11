How to unlock the Fennec and CR-56 AMAX in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Weapons are everything in Call of Duty. A new season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone means new weapons and there’s two to unlock right off the bat.

The Fennec and CR-56 AMAX are ready to be yours on day one of season four if you choose to grind or pony up the CoD Points to get them.

Here’s how to unlock them and start grinding attachments and camos right away.

How to unlock the Fennec and CR-56 AMAX in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Fennec will remind longtime Call of Duty fans of the Vector submachine gun from previous installments in the franchise. It’s unlocked at level 15 of the season four battle pass. It’s free to all players, so you don’t need to buy the premium battle pass to get it. But you do need to play during season four to unlock it.

Screengrab via Activision

You can reach level 15 just by playing the game, but you can also buy tiers for CoD Points at 100 points per tier to reach it faster.

You can also buy the second battle pass option, which immediately unlocks 24 tiers of the pass upon purchase.

The CR-56 AMAX is the latest assault rifle to join Modern Warfare. It appears to be similar to the Galil from past Call of Duty titles.

Screengrab via Activision

The CR-56 AMAX is unlocked at tier 31, so you’ll have to pay or grind a bit more, depending on what your desired route is. Either way, it won’t take too long to gain access to both new weapons that are available on day one of season four.