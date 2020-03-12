Infinity Ward releases an update to fix gas ring countering in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players can breathe a sigh of relief at an unfair exploit that might have been robbing them of their well-deserved victories.

Infinity Ward released a hotfix across all platforms today. A bug allowed players to keep themselves alive in the gas, essentially countering the supposedly deadly ring and getting a win in a battle of attrition.

We’re rolling out a playlist update across all platforms that fixes an exploit where players could counter the gas ring while in Battle Royale. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 12, 2020

One such way to counter the gas ring was an infinite revive loop with two different players. A duo of players found out that they were able to keep each other alive despite being trapped in the gas by constantly reviving each other, eventually pulling out an unexpected win.

This seemed to be a particularly aggravating bug that was relatively easy to fix, hence the quick update. This won’t be the only bug hotfix that Warzone will be getting, though. The developers have already identified other issues, such as the possibility of kill credit stealing and a Contracts bug that’s causing stability problems.

There’s still a host of problems with the newly-released battle royale, but Infinity Ward isn’t shying away from the warzone. If you’re interested in keeping up with all of Warzone‘s bugs and errors, the developer is maintaining a Trello Tracker for all to peruse.