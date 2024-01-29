How to use battle pass tier skips in MW3

The end of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 season marks the last opportunity for players to complete their battle passes, and for some, the last chance to use up those all-important tier skips.

Recommended Videos

However, it isn’t exactly made clear how to use these skips. Here’s how you use your tier skip tokens on the MW3 battle pass, and how to collect more.

How to use tier skips in MW3

Hover over the next reward in an active sector and select “Claim.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use tier skip tokens on the MW3 seasonal battle pass, you must head to the battle pass, select an active sector, and select “Claim” on the corresponding reward in the sector track at the bottom of the screen.

At the beginning of a season, you’ll earn XP and progress through the battle pass through each sector one at a time. You can opt to unlock these rewards automatically or choose your own path through the pass depending on what items you’d prefer to grab first.

How to earn tier skips for the battle pass in MW3

You can buy more tier skips if you really want to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a number of ways to earn battle pass tier skip tokens in MW3. Some can be earned as rewards in an existing sector of the battle pass, while more can be added by purchasing the Vault edition of the seasonal battle pass, which normally comes with a set amount of tier skip tokens to get you started.

If all else fails, you can buy tier skip tokens individually for 150 CoD Points to use if you really want to unlock those last few rewards you need, but remember earning XP by playing also progresses the battle pass, in case you want to save a little cash.

Do MW3 tier skip tokens carry over each season?

Two tokens left to spend, but what to unlock? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any tier skip tokens you earn during an active MW3 season need to be used before the end of the season. Once the season comes to an end, any remaining tier skips will be used automatically along the pre-set path. You’ll then begin to reload your token bank for the next season and be presented with those rewards auto-unlocked.