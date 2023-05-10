How to unlock the Throwing Star in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are receiving their first new lethal equipment since launch in the Throwing Star, a complement to the Throwing Knife and another option in the vast armory for both games.

“Players got a taste of the Throwing Star on Resurgence during Season Two,” Activision said. “Now this lethal offhand armament is available for all players, all the time. Faster, with a longer range and a higher stock than the Throwing Knife, the Throwing Star requires a quick doubletap to kill, or one well-placed star to the head.”

Activision also called the Throwing Star “the perfect complement to a stealth loadout” because “victims also receive a wounding effect on all non-lethal impacts, giving a greater chance of success on a follow up hit.”

Related: These are the best weapons to use in Warzone 2’s Season 3 Reloaded

Here’s how to get the Throwing Star in your own loadouts in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Throwing Star unlock challenge in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

In a blog post on May 3, Activision announced the unlock challenge that players will need to complete to add the Throwing Star to their collection of lethals in MW2 and Warzone 2. It’s a simple one, but it could take some time:

Get 50 kills using a Throwing Knife

Landing 50 Throwing Knife kills may sound daunting, but you can build a loadout and class setup to maximize your chances of finishing this challenge quickly, alongside specific playlists in MW2 or Warzone 2.

Best MW2 Throwing Knife loadout and class setup

Screengrab via Activision

Primary: Riot Shield

Riot Shield Secondary: X13 Auto Muzzle: FT Steel Fire Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser Magazine: 50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Akimbo X13

X13 Auto Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Perk Package: Scavenger and Extra Tactical, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Scavenger and Extra Tactical, Fast Hands, Quick Fix Field Upgrade 1: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Field Upgrade 2: Dead Silence

This class is about as obnoxious as it gets, but you should be able to complete the challenge in just a few games. Take this class loadout setup into a playlist like Shipment 24/7, Close Quarters, or any Hardcore modes to rack up some Throwing Knife kills swiftly.

Keep your Riot Shield up when in the face of the enemy, and quickly whip a knife at their face before they can take you down. Use Scavenger to resupply when you can’t retrieve your knife, and make use of your additional stuns with Extra Tactical to make sure they’re disoriented.

Related: The best STB 556 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

In Warzone 2, taking this setup into a mode like Plunder or Resurgence is your best course of action, although it will be way easier to complete in MW2 multiplayer. If that’s not an option, Plunder is likely your best way to go, although it will be more time-consuming than other methods.