How to unlock the Gladiator knife in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty players who are fans of slicing, dicing, and missing Commando Pro, get excited for one of the newest weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

Joining the MORS sniper rifle, FJX Horus SMG, and BAL-27 assault rifle, the Gladiator melee weapon is the fourth new weapon joining MW3 and Warzone as part of season three in April 2024.

MW3’s new Gladiator knife is described as “a compact, concealable punch knife that was initially used by gamblers and politicians.” I’m not sure who gambled or gave speeches with this kind of knife on them, but it should suit the tastes of your one friend who loves spamming melee attacks just fine.

Here’s everything there is to know about unlocking MW3’s new Gladiator knife in season three.

How to get the Gladiator melee weapon in MW3 and Warzone

Grind through every sector for rewards. Image via Activision

The Gladiator knife is unlocked in the season three battle pass in MW3 and Warzone. It can be found in Sector 15, far to the right of the battle pass map. It can be unlocked on day one of season three if you’re ready to grind or pay some real-world money or CoD Points.

To get the Gladiator as soon as possible, navigate your way to the right through the battle pass. Make your way through Sectors two, four, seven, nine, and 16 until you get to 15. Once you’re in Sector 15, unlock all of its rewards and the Gladiator will be yours.

“Close combat was never so quick and painful, with the Gladiator rivaling the Karambit for supreme mobility, handling, and damage potential,” Activision said of the newest knife in the game. “Cut straight to the bone with haste and ease, but ensure you’re close enough to make your lethal stabs count.”

Thanks to the Gladiator’s size, it will be quick to use and kill with, but it’ll also have very mediocre range. So that will be the main trade-off when players consider which melee weapon to use when they want to wreak havoc on their multiplayer lobbies.

