How to pre-order the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally almost here.

The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare is coming on Oct. 28, and Warzone 2.0 is launching not much longer after that on Nov. 16. So Call of Duty fans are as hyped as ever for the new year in the franchise.

There’s a lot to look forward to in this year’s CoD. There are going to be a ton of seasonal updates and lots of new things to enjoy after launch. But what about the launch itself? Like every year, there are several different editions of the game for players to purchase, and each one includes different goodies depending on the price and bundle itself.

The biggest and baddest edition of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title is called the Vault Edition. And while there are no UAVs or night vision goggles in this year’s big bundle, there’s a lot of digital content for players to grab.

Here’s how to pre-order the Vault Edition of MW2.

How to pre-order the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2

Image via Activision

It doesn’t get any bigger (or more expensive) than the Vault Edition for MW2. It’s available to pre-order everywhere, including digital storefronts and physical stores, right now.

Here’s everything that the Vault Edition pre-order includes, including pre-order bonuses and a whole lot more for your buck:

Modern Warfare 2 cross-gen download

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Season One battle pass and 100 tier skips

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

Early access to Open Beta and Campaign

Instant access to Khaled Al-Asad Bundle, Final Judgement Bundle, Ghost Legacy Pack in Vanguard and Warzone

The pre-order pages for the Vault Edition for all of the game’s available platforms can be found below. It’s $99.99 to pre-order the Vault Edition.

MW2 Vault Edition pre-order pages

PlayStation

Xbox

Steam

Battle.net