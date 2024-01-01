How to play Team Deathmatch in MW3

Team Deathmatch is a premier game mode in the Call of Duty franchise that has expectedly returned for Modern Warfare 3. Whether you want to know how to exclusively play Team Deathmatch or you are looking for tips, here’s what you should know.

Alongside Domination and Free-For-All, Team Deathmatch is one of the franchise’s longest-standing game modes. Here, players can test out their weapons and builds without needing to worry about an objective to direct gameplay.

How to start Team Deathmatch in MW3

Select TDM and any other game modes you want to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start a game of Team Deathmatch in Modern Warfare 3 by navigating to the multiplayer section. At the bottom of the multiplayer screen, you should be able to see all the playlists and game modes that you have opted into.

You can navigate down or press the corresponding button on your screen to edit your playlists and select as many or as few game modes as you wish. If you only want to play Team Deathmatch, you can do this by only selecting this game mode and leaving the rest unselected.

Tips for Team Deathmatch in MW3

Team Deathmatch is a six-vs-six game mode where the only objective is to gain more kills than the opposing team. The game ends whenever the maximum number of kills has been reached (usually either 75 or 100 kills) or whenever the timer runs out. All kills automatically contribute to your team’s overall kill total.

Team Deathmatch might seem like the best mode to freely run and gun across the map, but this can also be a great way to feed kills to the enemy team if you aren’t careful. I recommend moving around the perimeter of the map to keep an eye out for unsuspecting enemies. Spawn positions are always changing in Team Deathmatch, so make sure to be aware of your surroundings. Investing in perks and killstreaks that mask your movements can pay off in a big way.

Finally, pay attention to the scoreboard. Whenever your team is down by more than 10 kills, it might be best to play more defensively to avoid handing over a win. Whenever your team is up, taking more aggressive fights could help you build your advantage.