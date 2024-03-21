How to login to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has officially launched and millions of players have already downloaded the new title on their mobile devices. But you might run into some trouble before you can even get into the game as some players are reporting difficulty logging into Warzone Mobile.

The login process in Warzone Mobile is roughly the same as CoD Mobile or any of the mainstream titles. Of course, it can still be slightly confusing to players not accustomed to the Activision ecosphere. There are also apparent issues with the login process itself.

To see how to get in and start playing Warzone Mobile, check out the guide below.

Logging in to Warzone Mobile, explained

When you first fire up Warzone Mobile on your device, you’re met with a splash screen showing all of the CoD developers and then you’re sent to an Acknowledgement screen. It’s important you click the checkbox next to all four of the Acknowledgement statements and then press “Confirm.” If you don’t check the boxes, you won’t be able to get past that screen.

Once you’re all done with the Acknowledgments, you’ll see a new screen that allows you to log in to your existing Activision account, sign up for one, or play as a guest. If you’ve played any of the mainstream CoD titles or CoD Mobile, then you’re required to have an Activision account. If you don’t know the email and password to that specific account, then you’ll have to go through the account recovery process on Activision’s website.

If you know your credentials, click the “Login” button on the screen and enter your email and password. When entered correctly, you’ll be signed into your Activision account and can access all of Warzone Mobile. If you choose to play as a guest, then you’ll play on a level one account and not receive the same rewards, so this is only recommended for those who don’t want to accrue stats or rewards.

Finally, if you want to make a new account or you have never played a CoD title before, you’ll have to sign up for a new account. This requires you to have access to a working email and makes you choose a username and password. Once you make the account, you’ll need to verify it through the email you chose to use. After you verify the account, your account is successfully set up and you can access Warzone Mobile as a level one player.

Currently in Warzone Mobile, players are reporting the login screen isn’t working or they can’t even reach it. This is likely due to server overload since the game was just released, so you’ll have to wait for the developers to fix those issues before you’re able to access the game. You can see how to check the server status of CoD in our previous guide.

