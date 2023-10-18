Modern Warfare 2 players, get ready to spook your rivals this Halloween with the Pumpkin Head Operator Skin. It’s the perfect way to scare the competition and have some fun. Plus, it’s available for everyone—as long as you don’t mind spending some of your hard-earned money.
How to get the Pumpkin Head Operator Skin in MW2
Looking to snag the spooky Pumpkin Head operator skin, known officially as the “Carver” Operator Skin? You can grab it in the game’s store for $19.99 USD (or whatever that is in your local currency) starting Oct. 20. That might seem steep, but it’s not just the skin you’re getting. It comes as part of a bundle.
What does the Pumpkin Head operator skin bundle include?
The bundle includes more than just the Operator Skin. It also includes a charm, an emblem, a finishing move, a loading screen, two weapon blueprints, a vehicle skin, and a whole lot more.
Here’s a list of everything in the bundle:
- 2,400 CoD Points
- Carver Operator Skin
- Trick SMG Blueprint
- Treat LMG Weapon Blueprint
- Trick and Treat Finishing Move
- Hallow Rider Vehicle Skin
- Pumpkin Lantern Weapon Charm
- Costume Party Loading Screen
- Flaming Jacks Emblem
- Active Duty slot in DMZ
- 15-minute Insured Weapon Cooldown on both Weapon Blueprints
Since the skin comes with 2,400 CoD Points, you can spend part of those points (1,100 to be exact) on the Basic Battle Pass. Or, if you’re feeling fancy, grab another Operator Skin instead. The cherry on top? Any Operator Skin you pick, Pumpkin Head included, will stick with you into MW3.