Modern Warfare 2 players, get ready to spook your rivals this Halloween with the Pumpkin Head Operator Skin. It’s the perfect way to scare the competition and have some fun. Plus, it’s available for everyone—as long as you don’t mind spending some of your hard-earned money.

How to get the Pumpkin Head Operator Skin in MW2

Spooooooky. Image via Activision

Looking to snag the spooky Pumpkin Head operator skin, known officially as the “Carver” Operator Skin? You can grab it in the game’s store for $19.99 USD (or whatever that is in your local currency) starting Oct. 20. That might seem steep, but it’s not just the skin you’re getting. It comes as part of a bundle.

What does the Pumpkin Head operator skin bundle include?

The bundle includes more than just the Operator Skin. It also includes a charm, an emblem, a finishing move, a loading screen, two weapon blueprints, a vehicle skin, and a whole lot more.

Here’s a list of everything in the bundle:

2,400 CoD Points

Carver Operator Skin

Trick SMG Blueprint

Treat LMG Weapon Blueprint

Trick and Treat Finishing Move

Hallow Rider Vehicle Skin

Pumpkin Lantern Weapon Charm

Costume Party Loading Screen

Flaming Jacks Emblem

Active Duty slot in DMZ

15-minute Insured Weapon Cooldown on both Weapon Blueprints

Since the skin comes with 2,400 CoD Points, you can spend part of those points (1,100 to be exact) on the Basic Battle Pass. Or, if you’re feeling fancy, grab another Operator Skin instead. The cherry on top? Any Operator Skin you pick, Pumpkin Head included, will stick with you into MW3.

