How to get the ISO 45 SMG in DMZ

The ISO 45 sub-machine gun has made its return to Call of Duty in MW2 and Warzone, after its original introduction in the previous Modern Warfare release in 2019. With an emphasis on “room clearing,” it’s a must-have for DMZ players in close-quarters engagements.

The ISO 45 SMG “dominates with a high fire rate and the stopping power of .45 Auto rounds.” While it may not fire at the incredibly high rate of other SMGs, it does so while dealing much more damage per round. The weapon is available through the season four battle pass, but for those not looking to grind several battle pass levels, there’s a way to unlock it by successfully exfiltrating with it in a DMZ match.

But you’ll have to find it first.

Where can you find the ISO 45 SMG?

As a newer weapon, the ISO 45 is a much more uncommon weapon to find during any Warzone match, but it’s even more uncommon in DMZ mode where there are fewer weapons and containers strewn about the map. Across dozens of DMZ matches we’ve played since the launch of season four, we haven’t found the ISO 45 SMG as dropped loot or container loot, even after clearing out high-value areas or targets.

The most likely scenario in which you will find the ISO 45 SMG is picking it up from another player. You can cheese this by deploying in with a teammate who’s already unlocked the weapon via the season four battle pass, like so:

Have your friend set the ISO 45 SMG as their insured weapon and bring it into a DMZ match. Have the friend immediately drop the weapon for you. Pick up the weapon and exfil with it in your inventory.

This will permanently unlock the ISO 45 SMG without having to reach that level of the battle pass.

How to acquire the ISO 45 SMG from an enemy player in DMZ

Without a teammate to drop the weapon for you, you’re going to have to hunt down an enemy player and hope they have one on them. This will require a bit of luck and skill, but here are some general tips for hunting down enemy players:

Be patient with your approach. Most DMZ players run in teams, and it’s common for single players to team up in matches via the recruitment request system.

Play on smaller zones like Vondel or Ashika Island. Your chances of running into enemy players will increase.

Use Hunt Squad contracts. This will pinpoint the near-exact location of enemy players.

Keep an eye on weapon case locations. Players that pick up a location’s main weapon case will be highlighted on the map.

