Category:
CoD

How to get Ray Gun on Fortune’s Keep in Warzone season 2

The iconic Zombies Wonder Weapon makes a cameo appearance in Warzone.

Ryan Lemay

Published: Feb 9, 2024 12:40 pm


The Ray Gun has existed since the first CoD Zombies game, World at War, and the iconic one-shot pistol can now be used in Warzone.

Warzone season two embraces an undead theme. Fortune’s Keep added seven zombie-themed power-ups, like Zarkour, which allows players to have infinite tactical sprint, 25 percent faster movement speed, and no fall damage, or Undead Sight, which highlights any enemy in sight. Additionally, Fortune’s Keep also features a new limited-time contract that tasks squads with stopping a zombie infestation before it gets out of hand. And what better way to eliminate zombies than with the Wonder Weapon that has been there since the start?

How to get a Ray Gun in Warzone

Wonder Weapon Warzone
The Ray Gun wasn’t the only Wonder Weapon revealed to be hidden on Fortune’s Keep. Image via Activision

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to get your hands on the iconic Zombies Wonder Weapon in Warzone.

  • Land at the Ground Zero POI on Fortune’s Keep 
  • Walk into the entrance to the underground lab through the double doors
  • Go to the right toward the loading bay
  • Look for a wall with Sec B written on it and go through the hidden gap
  • Locate three switches
  • Flip all three switches at the same time to turn off the electricity
  • Swim through the underground tunnel to the lab
  • The Ray Gun and other high-valued loot will await you on a table

Veteran Zombies fans might notice the Ray Gun feels stronger than it did before. In the season two update, the Wonder Weapon had its damage increased for the base weapon and when Pack-A-Punched. The Ray Gun’s base projectile speed has been increased by 60 percent and the powerful weapon no longer deals as self-inflicted damage.

The Ray Gun will instantly shred through enemies in Warzone, but players only have 20 rounds and can’t get more.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.