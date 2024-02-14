How to get operator kills with an underbarrel lethal attachment equipped to a recommended weapon in MW3

A new challenge in Modern Warfare 3’s season two wants players to get creative in the Gunsmith.

The season two, week two challenge asks for 20 operator kills with an “underbarrel lethal attachment,” which is confusing enough, but it also appears there may be more going on than meets the eye at first.

Here’s all there is to know about how to get operator kills with an underbarrel lethal attachment equipped to a recommended weapon in CoD: MW3.

What is an underbarrel lethal attachment in MW3?

This attachment should work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In MW3, an underbarrel lethal attachment is any weapon attachment in the Gunsmith that is equipped in the Underbarrel slot but is also capable of getting kills. This includes an underbarrel shotgun, underbarrel flamethrower, or even the JAK Limb Ripper underbarrel chainsaw.

Other Underbarrels like grips will not count toward the challenge.

MW3 underbarrel lethal attachment kills challenge not tracking

It appears that this weekly challenge in MW3 multiplayer is not tracking properly right now. The season two, week two multiplayer challenge to help unlock the JAK Limb Ripper isn’t counting kills used with an underbarrel lethal attachment.

Sledgehammer Games has not yet acknowledged the issue with the challenge, but many players are reporting across social media that the specific challenge is not tracking properly for them, so you’re likely not alone. It’s also not tracking for myself, either.

How to get underbarrel lethal attachment kills in MW3

It’s not tracking properly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the issue is fixed, attachments like the Corvus Masterkey, KL40-M2, and Burrow 500 Drill Charge all should count as for underbarrel lethal attachment kills in MW3. These can be found on most assault rifles, along with the JAK Purifier, which is also an underbarrel lethal, and a flamethrower.

These kills must also be done with a Recommended Weapon (orange fire/”Recommended” icon in the Gunsmith), and they have to be done in multiplayer against other players (known as “operators”) and not bots in modes like Invasion.

Since the challenge says the underbarrel lethal attachment only needs to be equipped on the gun, you shouldn’t need to get kills with the attachment itself, but the language seems confusing. If the challenge does end up requiring getting kills, I recommend the Corvus Masterkey or JAK Purifier flamethrower underbarrel in Hardcore modes to get some easy kills.

Check back here for more information once the developers acknowledge the problem.