Every Wednesday, new challenges give Call of Duty players a reason to log back on to Modern Warfare 3 for some fun.

Weekly challenges in MW3 unlock special items called Aftermarket Parts, and while some challenges are as simple as getting a few kills, some are way more time-consuming than others, such as the challenge to get operator kills with a Completionist camo.

Are you a completionist? Let’s hope so, because if not, you have a big grind ahead of you if you want to finish this challenge in MW3. Here’s everything there is to know about Completionist camos in MW3.

What is a Completionist camo in MW3?

Gilded is a simple one to get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Completionist camo in MW3 is one of 12 special camos you can unlock. You can see them in the photo above in the middle of the screen under the Completionist category, and they’re quite difficult to unlock over time. But it can be done, and we have all the information you need on how to finish the challenge.

Below, you’ll find all of the Completionist camos in the game, separated into their three distinct categories.

MW3 multiplayer Completionist camos

Gilded

Forged

Priceless

Interstellar

MW3 Zombies Completionist camos

Golden Enigma

Zircon Scale

Serpentinite

Borealis

MW2 multiplayer Completionist Camos

Gold

Platinum

Polyatomic

Orion

MW3 and Zombies camos are unlocked for MW3 weapons, while the MW2 camos can only be unlocked and used on weapons from MW2.

How to get operator kills using a Completionist camo in MW3

It’s a grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get operator kills using a Completionist damo, simply equip one of the above camos on your weapon and use it to get kills in MW3 multiplayer. These kills will only count when gotten on other players, and they do not count on AI (bot) enemies in modes like Invasion.

Kills are easily gotten in any of MW3’s multiplayer modes, but Small Map Moshpit is your best bet because the maps are tiny and there are plenty of chances for quick, easy kills. Hardcore mode is even easier, if you can stay alive.

Check out our guide on how to get MW3 multiplayer camos and MW3 Zombies camos for information on how to unlock Completionist camos in the game. Now that you know how to do it, go out there and get those Completionist camos and kills to complete your challenges.

