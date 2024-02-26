Category:
How to get Kills on Enemies Affected by Your Tactical in MW3

Stop getting hit by your own flash.
Published: Feb 25, 2024 10:18 pm
Players fire weapons at each other on Rust, a desert-like map in Call of Duty.
Image via Activision

Call of DutyModern Warfare 3 challenges can make you step out of your comfort zone. It’s difficult to leave that zone when these challenges forget to explain their requirements though, like the one that requires players to get kills on enemies affected by their tactical.

I’m not a huge CoD Camo hunter, but when some Zombies camo challenges and multiplayer camo challenges offer rewards for my favorite weapons, I go all in. While I was trying to get the Hallowed Glitch for DG-58, I had to get 100 kills on enemies affected by Tactical, and this requirement showed up in a 15-kill challenge later on.

How do you kill enemies affected by Tactical in MW3?

Two MW3 Ranked Play operators.
These challenges are getting more demanding and mysterious every day. Image via Activision

To kill enemies affected by tactical in MW3, you’ll need to hit them with a Stun Grenade or Flashbang. Once you take down an enemy who just got hit by a Stun/Flash Grenade you threw, you’ll start progressing through this quest.

The best way to approach this challenge is to play in Rust or Shipment and kill any enemies affected by Tactical there. These maps being quite small means you’ll get way more chances to use stun and flash grenades. If you’re having a hard time finding enemies, get a UAV and adjust your positioning accordingly. Wearing an Engineer Vest will also give you two Tacticals, letting you complete this quest faster.

Getting an ammo box with you can also be helpful, especially if you’re gifted when it comes to outliving others constantly. The key to completing this mission as soon as possible will be to make sure you always have Stuns or Flashes on you.

When you’re out of these vital grenades, you should consider surrendering to a death once so you can respawn with more gear and keep grinding the MW3 challenge.

Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.