How to get Immolate Medals in Black Ops 6

There’s plenty to do in Black Ops 6 Zombies, and the daily challenges that appear can be quite challenging if you’re not familiar with them. If you have been tasked with earning Immolate Medals, we’ve got all the details you need.

Daily challenges in Black Ops 6 are a great way of earning additional experience, with three daily challenges available in each mode: Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone. By completing all three, you earn additional bonus experience.

Securing Immolate Medals in BO6 Zombies can be tricky, but we’ve explained the process below and provided tips on how to earn them much more easily.

How to get Immolate Medals in BO6

Let it burn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get Immolate Medals in Black Ops 6 for killing five or more Zombies that are on fire in quick succession. You’re most likely to get this medal while using the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod or throwing a Molotov.

Each time you earn the medal in Zombies, you get rewarded with 25 experience points. Although this doesn’t sound like much, there are a wide variety of medals to earn in Zombies, and you’ll likely get a ton in each match—so the totals quickly stack up.

You can always see how many Immolate Medals you earned in your Black Ops 6 career by heading to the Barracks section on the pre-game menu, which also tells you when you last earned any particular medal.

Best loadout for Immolate Medals in BO6

Spend time to research. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are hunting for Immolate Medals for a Daily Challenge, the best way to earn them is to equip the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod as soon as possible. This is purchased at any Arsenal for 500 Salvage, although you can earn the Ammo Mod by completing SAM Trials.

The Napalm Burst Ammo Mod doesn’t always activate, and there is always a delay between activations. On top of this, the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod will not hit several Zombies at once until you research Augments.

To have the effects from the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod spread to other Zombies, research the Incendiary Augment. With this Augment equipped, every damage tick has a small chance of spreading to a nearby enemy. You can also equip the Firebomb Augment, the final research upgrade for the Napalm Burst, which results in burned enemies exploding on death and spreading fire to nearby enemies.

Molotovs are also a great way of earning Immolate Medals, particularly if thrown during an Insta Kill power up. Unlike Napalm Burst, the Molotov will affect a small area and any Zombie that comes into contact with it will be set alight—making it much easier to kill them and earn the medal.

