How to get Gunner Vest in MW3

Gunner Vest hides its bonuses in its name.
Published: Mar 28, 2024 09:25 am
Chemical weapon specialist and MW3 Zombies warlord Keres.
Perks play an essential role in Call of DutyModern Warfare 3, and they include Vests, Boots, Gloves, and Gear in Sledgehammer Games’ 2023 release. The Gunner Vest and its alternatives allow players to customize their loadouts by giving them more options.

Primary weapons in MW3 all specialize in different areas, so I find it difficult to pick a favorite. For that reason, I prefer taking two with me to battle—and that’s where the Gunner Vest shines the most.

How to use the Gunner Vest in MW3: Item effect

Two MW3 Ranked Play operators.
It’s a game of perks. Image via Activision

When you use a Gunner Vest in MW3, you can add two primary weapons to your loadout. But there’s also a drawback since you won’t be able to use Boots anymore. In addition to the weapon slot change, Gunner Vests improves reload speed and allows players to deploy with maximum ammo.

With a Gunner Vest, you’ll sacrifice some of your movement speed in exchange for more options in combat. My favorite way to use Gunner Vest is by combining an Assault Rifle with a Sniper Rifle. This allows me to transition from a ground trooper to a sharpshooter at a moment’s notice.

How to unlock the Gunner Vest in MW3

To unlock the Gunner Vest in MW3, you need to achieve level 20. You can increase your progression by completing daily and weekly challenges while prioritizing playing more during  Double XP Weekends.

Is the Gunner Vest worth it in MW3?

mw3 cut scene with captain price
Where are you going without a vest? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gunner Vest usually isn’t worth it in MW3 since it disables the Boots slot. If you’re a hectic player, you’ll want that movement speed bonus on your side, and you won’t have that many uses for a second primary weapon.

If you’re like me and enjoy taking a slow approach in MW3 multiplayer, you can give a chance to the Gunner Vest. An additional primary weapon starts becoming useful toward the later stages of rounds or when you need to change up your style on the go. You can also use all the perks in MW3 in a way that makes up for Gunner Vest’s drawback.

