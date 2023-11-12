How to get Cryo Freeze Ammo in MW3 Zombies

Want to give Zombies the cold shoulder in Modern Warfare 3’s MWZ Zombies mode? You’ll need the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod, and if you’re wondering how to get it, this guide is here to help.

Regular bullets are effective, granted, but what about if we give them an extra bit of oomph to make things interesting? Recent CoD Zombies titles allowed players to add a bit of elemental variety to their damage output—and MW3 Zombies is the same.

Incendiary ammo is hot, and Brain Rot can turn enemies friendly, but today, we are here to send shivers down Zombies’ spines with the Cryo Freeze variation.

Where to find Cryo Freeze Mod in MW3 Zombies

I’m always down for a cold one. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’re looking to give your bullets Cryo Freeze, then the main ways to deliver this cold touch is to either find a Cryo Freeze Mod in an Aether Cache, obtain the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod, or consume the Elemental Pop Perk.

I’m sure one of the main reasons, if not the main reason, you may be looking for Cryo Freeze is to complete the Freezer Burn challenge. This requires you to “Slow 50 Zombies with Cryo Freeze Ammo,” as well as “Slow 10 Hellhounds with Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod.”

I’d say your best right now is to scower Aether Nests and complete Infested Strongholds to unlock Caches—with Large Caches having a good chance of containing an Ammo Mod. It’s completely RNG-based though, so it could take some time for you to get lucky and have the game stump up a Cryo Freeze Mod.

I’ll completely level with you, the Elemental Pop method is not ideal at all. It’s too inconsistent, and you risk killing enemies too quickly and using the wrong elements. The Schematic solution is a lot better, though.

How to get the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Acquiring the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod in MW3 is entirely dependent on luck, as far as we know.

Obviously, getting the Schematic is ideal so that you can craft the ammo at will. So, you’ll have to complete side activities again, like Aether Nests and Infested Strongholds (not Mercenary Strongholds), check all the Caches, and pray to our omniscient, Zombie overlords that the Cryo Ammo Mod appears for you.