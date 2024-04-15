How to get and use Scatter Mines in MW3

Scatter Mines can be pretty handy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer and Zombies modes. When used correctly, they give a clear tactical advantage, so getting and using Scatter Mines in MW3 can give you the upper hand.

However, at the time of writing, Scatter Mines are mostly known as quest gadgets. The item was nerfed so heavily that most players don’t usually remember them unless they have a challenge that requires them to use them.

In addition to challenges, I generally use Scatter Mines when I’m camping in MW3. I place them to cover blind spots so no one stealths behind me.

How to unlock Scatter Mines in MW3

Drop a couple to cover your back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Scatter Mines in MW3, you need to hit level 18. However, you can try out Scatter Mines before reaching level 18. The default “Counter-Invasion” class comes equipped with Scatter Mines, allowing you to complete Daily Missions that require their use.

How to unlock Scatter Mines in MW3 Zombies

Unlocking Scatter Mines in MW3 Zombies mode is a different process. There’s no level requirement. Instead, you’ll need to find them in loot boxes around the maps, eliminate enemies carrying them, or earn them as contract rewards.

How to use Scatter Mines in MW3

Snipe in safety. Image via Activision

Scatter Mines excel at revealing enemy positions in MW3. You can deploy them strategically around choke points or common routes to cover blind spots. This use case also transitions into camping, and Scatter Mines will be excellent companions that will make sure no enemy wraps around you.

Alternatively, you can also use the stunning effect to buy some time by laying these Scatter Mines on your escape routes. Overall, Scatter Mines are best used in closed-quarter maps like Invasion, Scrapyard, and Highrise.

My ideal loadout for Scatter Mines generally features the Munitions Box and Ordnance Gloves. I also pick up these mines whenever I get a challenge, so I make sure to use a loadout that maximizes my use of Scatter Mines.

