Makarov and a wolf man in MW3 season 3
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

How to get and use Scatter Mines in MW3

You take the shots, Scatter Mines will have your back.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 14, 2024 09:02 pm

Scatter Mines can be pretty handy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer and Zombies modes. When used correctly, they give a clear tactical advantage, so getting and using Scatter Mines in MW3 can give you the upper hand.

Recommended Videos

However, at the time of writing, Scatter Mines are mostly known as quest gadgets. The item was nerfed so heavily that most players don’t usually remember them unless they have a challenge that requires them to use them.

In addition to challenges, I generally use Scatter Mines when I’m camping in MW3. I place them to cover blind spots so no one stealths behind me.

How to unlock Scatter Mines in MW3

Scatter Mine in MW3.
Drop a couple to cover your back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Scatter Mines in MW3, you need to hit level 18. However, you can try out Scatter Mines before reaching level 18. The default “Counter-Invasion” class comes equipped with Scatter Mines, allowing you to complete Daily Missions that require their use.

How to unlock Scatter Mines in MW3 Zombies

Unlocking Scatter Mines in MW3 Zombies mode is a different process. There’s no level requirement. Instead, you’ll need to find them in loot boxes around the maps, eliminate enemies carrying them, or earn them as contract rewards.

How to use Scatter Mines in MW3

A sniper in MW3.
Snipe in safety. Image via Activision

Scatter Mines excel at revealing enemy positions in MW3. You can deploy them strategically around choke points or common routes to cover blind spots. This use case also transitions into camping, and Scatter Mines will be excellent companions that will make sure no enemy wraps around you.

Alternatively, you can also use the stunning effect to buy some time by laying these Scatter Mines on your escape routes. Overall, Scatter Mines are best used in closed-quarter maps like Invasion, Scrapyard, and Highrise.

My ideal loadout for Scatter Mines generally features the Munitions Box and Ordnance Gloves. I also pick up these mines whenever I get a challenge, so I make sure to use a loadout that maximizes my use of Scatter Mines.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers
New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe logos on stage at CDL 2024 Major 2 in Miami
Category: CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Best VEL 46 loadout and class setup in MW3
The VEL46 SMG in Modern Warfare 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
Best VEL 46 loadout and class setup in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 14, 2024
Read Article K/D or W/L? MW3 players are split over which multiplayer stat is most important
Five Operators in MW3 engaging in gunfight with one laying on the ground behind them.
Category: CoD
CoD
K/D or W/L? MW3 players are split over which multiplayer stat is most important
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna Apr 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers
New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe logos on stage at CDL 2024 Major 2 in Miami
Category: CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Best VEL 46 loadout and class setup in MW3
The VEL46 SMG in Modern Warfare 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
Best VEL 46 loadout and class setup in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 14, 2024
Read Article K/D or W/L? MW3 players are split over which multiplayer stat is most important
Five Operators in MW3 engaging in gunfight with one laying on the ground behind them.
Category: CoD
CoD
K/D or W/L? MW3 players are split over which multiplayer stat is most important
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna Apr 13, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.