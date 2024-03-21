How to fix Warzone Mobile crashing issues

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile brings the classic map Verdansk into your pocket for some battle royale fun while out and about on the go.

But if you can’t get through a game of BR, Resurgence, or a variety of multiplayer modes without crashing, then there’s no fun to be had no matter where you are. This is a common occurrence in every game these days, whether mobile or not.

Here’s what to do if your Warzone Mobile keeps crashing.

How to fix Warzone Mobile crashing

Can’t play if you’re crashing. Image via Activision

If your game is crashing on CoD: Warzone Mobile, there are a few steps you can take to try and fix it.

Delete apps to make room in storage

If your device’s memory is overloaded with things like photos, apps, videos, or other downloadables, you may need to make room to ensure the game is running properly. Head into your device’s memory storage and settings and get rid of anything you’re not using.

Make sure your device is not overheating

Warzone Mobile is a hardware-intensive game. If your phone or tablet is overheating, the app may crash to prevent the device from becoming damaged. Overheating could cause crashing issues, so make sure the device isn’t too hot to the touch.

In the end, you just may need to upgrade your device to a more recent model.

Make sure your device meets Warzone Mobile’s minimum specs

Slide into some fun. Image via Activision

Warzone Mobile is a game that’s difficult to run as it offers high-quality visuals on new devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. But older phones may struggle with running it properly. Basically, the newer your phone is, the better it will run the game.

Check out the recommended minimum specifications for the game below:

Warzone Mobile Android specs

“Warzone Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 4 GB of RAM and running Android Adreno 618 or better,” according to the official Activision support site.

Warzone Mobile Apple iOS specs

Warzone Mobile is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 16.0 or later with at least 3 GB of RAM (excluding iPhone 8),” according to the official Activision support site.

Re-install Warzone Mobile

Try deleting the app and reinstalling it to make sure all of the files have downloaded properly. Sometimes, when downloading while not using Wi-Fi, issues can occur. Try the download again to see if anything changes.

Submit a bug report or leave feedback

Activision’s support site has a page to submit bugs or leave feedback. Use this web page to respectfully report the issue you’re having and you should receive a reply from a support agent soon.

