How to fix the Fullscreen Exclusive is not supported error in MW3

If you’re on PC, you can ensure the best performance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 using the Fullscreen Exclusive mode. This mode allows MW3 to take full control of your display, reducing input lag. Switching to fullscreen should take seconds, but rare errors can complicate this process.

The “Fullscreen is not supported because your operating system gives priority to another window” error in CoD MW3 can be frustrating as it prevents players from changing their resolution settings, leaving them stuck in windowed mode alternatives. While the game should still run fine on windowed mode settings, you can increase your performance by a few frames when you switch to fullscreen exclusive.

How do you fix the Fullscreen Exclusive is not supported error in MW3?

To fix the Fullscreen Exclusive is not supported error in MW3, you should turn off all overlay apps running in the background. Applications like Discord, Overwolf, or other monitoring software often cause this error. Go through your Task Manager and exit out of all the apps that might have such a feature. After doing so, you should be able to run MW3 on full screen.

What causes the Fullscreen Exclusive is not supported error in MW3?

Third-party apps that have their own overlays, like Discord, Overwolf, etc., generally cause the Fullscreen Exclusive is not supported error in MW3. These overlays will have a higher priority than MW3, making it impossible for players to select Fullscreen Exclusive for their resolution.

Alternatively, you can open these apps and turn off their overlays from their settings. This can also fix this error since the apps won’t force-run their overlays anymore.

