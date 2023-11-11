Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of moments where you will need uninterrupted gameplay during tense multiplayer moments, but an extrapolation warning and the resultant lag can put a bit of a dampener on this.

If you’re wondering how to fix extrapolation in MW3, then I have all the information you need in order to try and get over the issue.

What is Extrapolation in MW3?

Extrapolation is a complicated but necessary component of multiplayer games. As someone who does game design, this is an area that I know from research alone can take a lot of work. Essentially, extrapolation (in most cases) is where you try and predict future movements/actions of the player(s) so that it doesn’t look like anyone is lagging around the place like a stop-motion animation. This also stops it from looking like you’re cheating in any way too from another player’s perspective.

There is a lot more background on the subject and how it works but for this article, I recommend just thinking of it as a way in which the game potentially says to itself “You’re going to be in Position A and I should make sure it looks like you’re actually there for others”.

How to fix Extrapolation in MW3 and Warzone

It’s hard to track enemies who are extrapolating. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fixes for extrapolation will be similar to those for fixing any packet burst as it is all connection-based for how extrapolation is done in multiplayer. The first major fix that can especially help is to try an ethernet cable connection if you are currently only using a Wi-fi connection: this can help connection to an excellent degree. I recommend attempting this first before anything else.

However, something in the game that could be useful is also to turn off “On-Demand Texture Streaming” found in the Graphics settings of MW3. I just searched “texture” using the search bar in the menu and it was navigated to easily. Texture streaming eats up a lot of resources so without it, there is a chance you won’t run into as much Extrapolation.

Finally, if you’re finding that these two things haven’t helped in any way (or a quick reset of the console/PC and game) then you can reach out to Activision Support for official help. They will likely be able to assist much further on the back end for any genuine issues your game may be having and need fixing. Explain your problem in detail so there is more to go off when you submit a report of the extrapolation issues.

List of Extrapolation fixes in Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

Here is a quick list of all the fixes I’d personally recommend you try in order of most potentially beneficial to lesser fixes that could still make a difference.

Switch to an Ethernet Cable Connection — Faster connection speeds generally.

— Faster connection speeds generally. Turn off on-demand texture streaming — Assists with lowering the amount of connection required.

— Assists with lowering the amount of connection required. De-activate Crossplay from the “Account and Network” menu — This one you should do as one of the last resorts but it will keep matchmaking simpler.

— This one you should do as one of the last resorts but it will keep matchmaking simpler. Reboot your game, console or PC, and reset your Wifi — Most commonly recommended fixes for many connection issues but sometimes the simplest can work.

— Most commonly recommended fixes for many connection issues but sometimes the simplest can work. Make sure your Wifi has decent speeds (at least to the point where your other games don’t constantly lag online) and also turn on the quality of service feature for your router if it has one. This was recommended by Activion on their improving lag page.

(at least to the point where your other games don’t constantly lag online) and also if it has one. This was recommended by Activion on their improving lag page. Change your DNS settings on Console to Google’s — This is a fix that can work for other games from time to time and it requires you to change specific numbers related to the DNS. The primary DNS you should change to is 8.8.8.8 and the secondary DNS is 8.8.4.4. Restart MW3 after that.

— This is a fix that can work for other games from time to time and it requires you to change specific numbers related to the DNS. The primary DNS you should change to is 8.8.8.8 and the secondary DNS is 8.8.4.4. Restart MW3 after that. Re-install CoD: MW3 — If a reboot doesn’t work and none of the other steps do either, then you can try to re-install the game and see if it fixes anything.

With all of those fixes, you should find that at least one of them will work and the texture streaming and Ethernet fixes in particular will likely be winners for you. I personally used to get quite a bit of lag from before switching to a wired connection so I understand how much it can help. Once your extrapolation issue is fixed, you can happily get back to leveling up in MW3.