How to find the Cartel Warehouse key from the eastern sunken ship in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three has brought tons of new content to the popular DMZ game mode, including the new Redacted faction and its Dark Waters mission. Still early into this new patch, many players have had issues locating the Cartel Warehouse key from the eastern sunken ship.

This task, under the Dark Waters mission, requires players to complete several steps before undertaking the task. Before setting out, players should acquire a Rebreather in order to find the Cartel Warehouse key.

Though the rebreather will allow players to stay submerged underwater for prolonged periods of time, it will not help if you do not know where you should be looking. If you need help finding the Cartel Warehouse key in Warzone 2 DMZ, look no further.

Finding the Cartel Warehouse Key in Warzone 2 DMZ, explained

Before starting the Dark Waters mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, players must acquire the Cartel Warehouse key from a sunken ship. This crashed vessel can be found in the southernmost part of Al Mazrah, off the coast of Sariff Bay. The exact position of the sunken ship can be found on the map below.

After finding the sunken vessel, players will need to equip their rebreather and dive into the depths below. Continue to delve further into the water until you see the large opening near at the bottom of the ship.

From here, swim through the hull’s breach and venture to the back left of the cargo ship. This ship is a massively sprawling area, so players will likely need to take multiple hits of their rebreather to avoid drowning. Eventually, players will encounter a locker room. Simply go to the back wall and you should see the Cartel Warehouse key on a table.

Once this key has been acquired, players can continue on with the Dark Waters mission.