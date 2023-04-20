How to fix rebreather not working in DMZ

Dark Water mission in DMZ requires players to dive underwater for a key. To help with the mission, Call of Duty players get kitted up with a rebreather that allows them to breathe while they’re submerged.

Shortly after the mission went live, DMZ and Warzone players started reporting problems regarding the rebreather, questioning whether it could be bugged, as they continued to drown during the mission.

Finding and using rebreathers in DMZ looks simple at first, but it can be a complicated process that has caught many players off guard.

Are rebreathers broken in DMZ?

Though there have been many players reporting issues while using rebreathers, they seem to be working as intended, meaning they aren’t broken. Players who have been struggling with the rebreather will just need some practice before they can complete the mission. Learning how to properly use the tool will be the ultimate fix, and here’s how they can do that.

Stop moving and remain completely still before using the rebreather.

Wait for the animation to complete, and a bar from the meter disappears before starting to swim again.

Make sure to activate the rebreather before attempting to use it underwater.

Don’t wait until the last second to use the rebreather since that will increase the number of puffs you’ll need.

Players might fail multiple times before getting the sequence right. Once you get used to the process, players can dive deeper to complete the mission and also encounter other toolboxes and caches. Be careful while searching other loot sources, however, since you’ll still need to be mindful of your breaths.