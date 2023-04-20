How to find the Ashika Island Residential dead drop in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, you’ll need to complete various faction missions on both the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps. One of the missions in DMZ requires you to visit the Residential dead drop at Ashika Island, and you need to know where this dumpster is located. Faction missions like the Pacific Foothold in DMZ require players to deliver specific items to the Residential dead drop.

There are various other locations around these two maps that you need to visit regularly to complete different missions. For instance, faction missions often require visiting certain buildings, dumpster dead drops, and locked spaces. Knowing where these areas are situated helps players plan their runs before spawning in the game.

Here’s how to find the Residential dead drop in Call of Duty DMZ.

Where to find the Residential dead drop in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

The Residential dead drop is located in the G3 sector on the northern side of Ashika Island. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its exact location. The Residential POI is a cluster of small houses, and you will come across AI forces patrolling in this region.

Screengrab via Activision

Ashika Island is a smaller map, and other operators will visit the same dead drop to complete the missions. Scout the Residential POI first before moving into use the dead drop. You can also deposit cash in dead drops to lower the countdown on insured weapons.

The Pacific Foothold mission requires you to visit the Residential dead drops. To complete this faction mission in DMZ, you must collect one Blow Torch, two Videocassette Recorders or Game Consoles, and three cans of Gun Oil. After finding these items, you need to bring them over to the Residential dead drop and deposit them inside the dumpster.