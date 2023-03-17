How to get the Blood Soaked operator skin in DMZ

There is a number of exclusive cosmetics only available to earn in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. These cosmetics are usually earned through completing certain Faction missions. But one of the most sought-after items is the Blood Soaked operator skin for Konig.

This particular skin has a bloody face rag covering Konig’s face along with a black helmet and camo pants. It looks unlike anything else in MW2 and Warzone 2, so fans have been curious as to how they can unlock it through DMZ. We’ll explain exactly how you can do so in the guide below.

Getting the Blood Soaked operator skin in DMZ

For the Blood Soaked operator skin, players will have to participate in the Legion Faction missions. More specifically, players will need to reach Tier 4 of Legion, at which point they will unlock the “Poisoned Well” Faction mission.

This mission is worth 30,000 XP and will net players the Blood Soaked operator skin upon completion. Poisoned Well calls for players to obtain six Gas Grenades in a single match. Then, players need to take those Gas Grenades to the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Water Wells.

The easiest way to complete this mission is to build a loadout that has the Gas Grenade as the piece of lethal equipment. Then, players can also equip the Munitions Box as their Field Upgrade. This will give you two automatic Gas Grenades, meaning you only need to find four more. Luckily, Gas Grenades are found fairly easily around Al Mazrah. Just check as many supply crates and random containers as possible and you’re sure to find the four you need.

Once you have all six of your Gas Grenades, head to Zarqwa Hydroelectric and go to the middle of the location. Here, you will need to clear out any AI soldiers guarding the area. After the area is secure, you need to find all six water wells, which are spread out around the various buildings in Hydroelectric. Throw the Gas Grenades down each well, and you will complete this challenge once you successfully exfil.

After exiting the match, you will have earned 30,000 XP and earned the Blood Soaked operator skin for Konig. This skin can now be used across DMZ, MW2, and Warzone 2.