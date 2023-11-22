Dropped into a Modern Warfare 3 Zombies match and find yourself overwhelmed by the undead? Do you have a particular mission you need to complete but you’re incredibly far away from the destination? Fear not: the Redeploy Drone will save you.

Those who have played Warzone—and even other shooters like Apex Legends or Fortnite—will be familiar with the concept of redeploying. Most of the time, at least in Call of Duty, this is done via a Redeploy Drone which acts as an emergency exit from the ground, allowing you to reposition a significant distance from your previous location.

There are numerous Redeploy Drones in MW3 Zombies, but how exactly do you find them and use them?

How to find and use Redeploy Drones in MW3 Zombies

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find a Redeploy Drone in MW3 Zombies, open your Tactical Map and look for the quadrotor drone icon as displayed above. You’ll be looking for a medium-sized drone hovering with a zipline to the ground, with red and green lights blinking steadily.

There are Redeploy Drones scattered around Urzikstan with at least one in each tiered zone. If you’re in the outer lower tier, you may be some distance from a Redeploy Drone, so it’s best to find a vehicle and drive to the location.

Tip: Not every Redeploy Drone is active in your match! The Drones are randomly distributed at the start of the game, so while they’re in set positions, they won’t all be up and running. Check your Tactical Map to see which ones are live!

For the Act Two mission Ascension, which requires you to use a Redeploy Drone to move to a different threat zone, I got lucky and spawned very close to a drone at the beginning of the match.

To use the Redeploy Drone, walk up to the zipline at the base and interact with it. Like in Warzone, you’ll attach to the zipline and ascend it. Once you reach the drone you’ll leap into the air, after which you can deploy your parachute and land in a completely different location—handy if you’re getting overwhelmed by zombies!