How to complete the Vondel Champion’s Quest in Warzone season 5

For many seasoned Modern Warfare 2 enjoyers, taking home a win in Warzone isn’t a spectacular feat. When you’re able to lock down multiple wins in a row though, that is an achievement that must be recognized. Now it will be, with Champion’s Quest coming to Vondel in season five.

Personally, I already struggle to get back-to-back dubs, especially on Vondel which has plenty of hiding places, camping spots, and elevated platforms that you need to worry about. For those who rack up wins like nothing, however, Warzone‘s fifth season is bringing the iconic Champion’s Quest to Vondel.

The best players can finally complete their journey after an impressive win streak by building a nuke, also known as the MGB, and activating it to win yet another match in explosive fashion. But this time around, there are some differences that players will need to keep in mind while jumping back onto the battlefield.

How to activate the Vondel Champion’s Quest

In order to activate the Vondel Champions Quest, players must first be victorious in five mini battle royale matches in a row. This is already a tough ask for most squads, but if you are able to secure these wins, the Champions Quest will be available in your next game on Vondel. Note that you must watch the match credits in its entirety in order for each win to count towards your Champion’s Quest.

How to build the nuke in the Vondel Champion’s Quest

After you’ve won five mini battle royale matches in a row, the Champion’s Quest will be active, tasking you with collecting three separate elements that spawn around the map. There are, however, a few key differences between the Al Mazrah version of the quest and the Vondel version.

First, all of the elements must remain in your inventory after being picked up, and cannot be dropped once it is acquired by a team. This forces players to become a lot more strategic in their planning since they’ll also have to deal with other squads coming to steal the elements, while also getting affected by the element pieces themselves.

There are three element pieces, and they all have their own unique effect:

Gallium: When acquired, Gallium reveals all nearby team members who held it previously, like a Snapshot Grenade.

When acquired, Gallium reveals all nearby team members who held it previously, like a Snapshot Grenade. Deuterium : Any operator holding the piece is fatigued, causing them to cough when attempting to sprint.

: Any operator holding the piece is fatigued, causing them to cough when attempting to sprint. Neptunium: This periodically electrocutes all nearby operators, and temporarily disables vehicles, similar to the Shock Stick throwable.

Once all three elements are collected, players must wait until the bomb site is revealed, after which they will have five minutes to arrive at the location, insert the pieces into the case and arm it. Afterward, they must protect the nuke for two minutes, as players swarm around the bomb site to defuse the MGB. If successful, the nuke will go off, and win the match for the team that successfully built and armed it.

The Vondel Champion’s Quest will be available to try right when the Warzone season five launches on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

