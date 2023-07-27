MW2 season 5 welcomes 4 new maps, 6 weapons, 6 operators—including hip hop legends

The Queen of Rap, the Doggfather, and the Slaughter Gang CEO are hitting the battlefield.

If you’re an old-school hip-hop enjoyer, a member of the Barbz, or a current-day rap fan, Modern Warfare 2‘s upcoming fifth season will have plenty of goodies in store for you, along with every sort of Call of Duty enthusiast.

Activision is bringing a ton of new content in for season five, including four new maps, six new weapons, and a whole plethora of operators, including playable versions of Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage. Their additions are part of the celebration for 50 years of hip-hop, and it will also feature free content and special bundles across the new season.

Have this moment for life with Nicki Minaj’s new Operator skin. Image via Activision.

The two weapons releasing on launch are the FR Avancer assault rifle and the Carrack.300 sniper rifle, with the former being a bullpup mid-range menace, and the latter being a semi-automatic bullpup with a high rate of fire. There are also four other weapons that will arrive mid-season, including the M13C assault rifle, a new SMG, sidearm, and melee weapon.

With the right amount of recoil control, the FR Avancer can destroy the competition. Image via Activision

On top of Snoop, Nicki, and 21, there are six other operators joining the growing cast of playable characters, including Graves from the MW2 campaign, Shadow Company’s own Arthur, and four other deadly soldiers ready to rock at a moment’s notice.

New MW2 maps

A blast from the past. Image via Activision

Punta Mar is a new map being added to the game’s core rotation and will be available at season five launch. This map is a bit smaller than others and is situated in a once-bustling tourist town on a hill featuring shops, rooftops, and other abandoned buildings.

Strike, on the other hand, will feature the return of one of the core maps from CoD 4. Series veterans will recognize the map, which will be restored and updated to glory in MW2. There are plenty of open spaces that favor longer-ranged weaponry, although fast-moving players will be able to take advantage of some close-quarters areas in which SMGs and shotguns will excel.

Take a seat or enjoy the spotlight on MW2’s newest Gunfight map. Image via Activision

Lounge and Canal are the newest additions to the Gunfight map rotation and will bring new experiences to the front with the former throwing players into a dark, high-scale nightclub with plenty of close corners and cover to duck behind. The latter, on the other hand, will bring players back to Vondel and will provide a bit more breathing room for players as they jump across the canal and into the various buildings.

Finally, Zone 1 is a new map that will release mid-season, bringing a small map to the pool that is focused on fast-paced gunfights where quick movement and outmaneuvering your opponents is key to success.

New MW2 game modes

There are also three new game modes being added, including Havoc, which is a new core multiplayer mode that emulates classic arena-style shooters through new “frenzy-inducing” modifiers. These modifiers can change gameplay in several ways, like giving players a “hero landing” that causes an explosion around a player that drops from a high height or automatically reloading a weapon when you eliminate someone.

Capture the Flag is getting the 20v20 treatment with Big CTF, while Gunfight also has a plethora of new variants, like Gunfight Snipers, Armored Gunfight, and Gunfight Custom. Whether you’re looking to hone your sniping skills, you want a battle of attrition, or you want to bring your own tools of war into the fray, you’ll have plenty to choose from with season five.

MW2 season five begins next week on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

