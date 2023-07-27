All-time classic CoD 4 map highlights new season 5 trailer for MW2 and Warzone

Shadows and darkness are the theme for Call of Duty’s season five, bringing new content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Just as the sun is beginning to set on MW2 before Modern Warfare 3 comes out later this year, the sun is also going down in Al Mazrah. The trailer for the new season teases “darkness falls” and “shadows rising,” with what looks like a battle royale variant played on the map at night.

When darkness falls, the shadows will rise 🌑



Shadow Company and Task Force 141 face off in Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII. Which side will you choose? pic.twitter.com/ENnpMEVXQf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

The trailer also confirmed the return of Philip Graves, the leader of Shadow Company and the main antagonist from MW2’s campaign, who was left for dead after being blown up in a tank near the end of the storyline.

Related: MW2 and Warzone season 5 features villain’s return, franchise-favorite assault rifle

One of the more exciting shots in the trailer, however, is what looks like a remaster of a classic, all-time favorite CoD map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. At 45 seconds in the above video, Task Force 141 and Shadow Company look like they’re doing battle on the map Strike.

Strike is one of the few remaining favorite maps from CoD 4 and the original MW2 that have not yet been remade and re-released over the last few years. It’s a classic three-lane map with several pathways and flanking routes set in a Middle Eastern city.

The short video also shows off two new operators, several new operator skins, and new weapons and blueprints. For now, the video serves as hype for the new season, which launches next week on Aug. 2.

Official information about the season and exactly what will be offered for MW2, Warzone, and DMZ is expected very shortly.

About the author