How to complete the Tunnel Rats mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three not only introduced the entirely new Koschei Complex zone, but also tier four and five missions for the Redacted faction. Tunnel Rats is one of the new tier-four Redacted missions that players can complete in Warzone 2.

In order to complete Tunnel Rats, you will need to kill 10 Al Qatala and 10 Cartel soldiers in the Koschei Complex. Given that there are various other missions of this same type scattered around Warzone 2 DMZ, this is not a particularly difficult task.

Related: How to find and enter Koschei Complex in DMZ

The challenge in Tunnel Rats may instead come from actually finding the entryway to Koschei Complex and locating these enemies within the underground bunker. Given that Koschei Complex has no tac-map, it can be an extremely difficult area to navigate around. If you are trying to complete Tunnel Rats in Warzone 2 DMZ, here is what you need to do.

Tunnel Rats mission full guide Warzone 2 DMZ

The first major step to completing Tunnel Rats in Warzone 2 DMZ is to gain access to Koschei Station. To do this, you will need to enter through one of the three locations on Al Mazrah. Unlike other missions, it does matter where you enter Koschei Complex, as the entrance may place you closer to either Al Qatala or Cartel Soldiers.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Al Qatala soldiers typically spawn near the Information Exchange in Koschei Complex. To get to this zone faster, enter in through the Al Mazrah City parking garage point.

To find Cartel soldiers in Koschei Station, go in through the Rohan Oil working tunnels. Entering through here will deploy you near the External Ops area of the bunker, where Cartel Soldiers are easily found.

Beyond these two areas, there are other spots in Koschei Complex I have discovered in which you can find both factions of NPCs. You can open the Chemical Plant door by using a Car Battery and Jumper Cable to proceed. Not only is this required for another Redacted mission, Bedrock, but it also leads to both Al Qatala and Cartel soldiers.

About the author