How to complete the Researcher’s Dilemma faction mission in DMZ

DMZ’s anticipated Season Four update brought with it a change to faction missions, with each mission now earning you reputation and leveling up your rapport with each faction. The mission Researcher’s Dilemma is a tier three mission for the Black Mous faction, and it’s not a particularly easy mission to complete either.

As Black Mous moves its operations to the newest deployment zone on Vondel, you are tasked with hunting down some key documents in the town’s zoo on the border of the city and replacing them with a fake copy found in the church.

Along the way, you’ll need to avoid enemy troops and break into the veterinary office, but without a key piece of equipment, you’ll find yourself locked out.

Keep in mind: you can’t exfil these notes out and progress the mission. You’ll need to complete this in the same deployment, so be sure you’re equipped to battle numerous enemy troops and operators. I recommend picking up a Stealth Vest to stay off the radar. Given Vondel’s small size, UAVs are extremely effective in finding your location.

Researcher’s Dilemma mission in DMZ, a guide

Find the researcher’s notes in the Zoo veterinary office

Before beginning this mission, you’re going to need a Veterinarian Key to enter the building’s laboratory. You’ll have received this key in an earlier Phalanx mission, otherwise, you’ll need to find it in the world or bring in a Skeleton Key.

Drop into Vondel and head straight for the Zoo, located in D7. The Veterinarian facility is in the southwest corner of the zoo. On the bottom floor of the vet office, you’ll find a locked door. Using your key, open the office and enter, where you’ll find the Vondel Gas Research Notes on the countertop.

Grab the notes and stash them in your backpack, then grab a vehicle—your next stop is in the far north of Vondel.

Swapping the notes at the church near the castle

Head to the church outside of the castle in Vondel in C3. The chapel is almost always guarded by enemy troops with many more nearby in the fog, so head in quietly or bring a suppressed weapon.

The church has a secret ladder just inside the main entrance; climb the ladder, open the door, and enter the church’s attic. In the corner next to the lantern will be the fake notes. Place the notes from your stash on the ground and pick up the fake notes.

Place the fake notes back in the veterinary office

Take the fake notes straight back to the veterinary office. Again, you can’t exfil with these and return later—this all needs to be done in the same DMZ session.

Enter the veterinary office as before and place the fake documents on the bench where you found the real notes. You’ll know you’re in the right spot if you receive a prompt to place the notes.

Once you’ve left the notes on the bench, the mission is complete. You won’t need to successfully exfil to complete this mission, but it must be done all in one session. For your trouble, you’ll receive some XP and the Aquarium Key, which will be necessary for a later Phalanx mission.

