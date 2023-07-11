How to complete the Night Operation mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ season four not only introduced the new Phalanx faction, but also refreshed many of the returning factions with new missions and rewards. Night Operation is a tier-two mission for the White Lotus faction that you can complete in exchange for XP and contraband rewards.

There are three main objectives you will need to accomplish in order to complete the Night Operation mission. Like many other missions, you must first visit a Dead Drop location to pick up two IR Beacons. Next, you will need to plant these IR Beacons at the north and south towers at the Al Mazrah City construction area.

Night Operation is a simple fetch-and-plant mission, though if you don’t know where to either pick up the IR Beacons or plant said beacons, it can be much harder. If you are trying to complete Night Operations in Warzone 2 DMZ, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the IR Beacon Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ

The first task you will need to complete in Night Operation is to collect the two IR Beacons from the Dead Drop location in Al Sharim Pass. Dead Drops are highlighted dumpsters that can typically be used to store valuable items or exchange items for currency or XP.

For the purpose of various different missions, Dead Drops are where you will pick up essential mission items.

Al Sharim Pass can be found near the middle of the map | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Al Sharim Dead Drop location can be found to the south of the area. Use the map above for reference. Once you venture here, search for the highlighted dumpster and simply interact with the object and pick up the two IR Beacons stored inside. Ensure these beacons are in your inventory before proceeding.

Where to plant the IR Beacons in Warzone 2 DMZ

Once you have acquired both IR Beacons, it’s time to plant. You can elect to do the two towers in any order you see fit, though for my run I decide to summit the north tower first in the Al Mazrah City construction zone.

The Al Mazrah City Towers will be located next to each other | Screenshot via Dot Esports

You should be able to spot the towers in Al Mazrah City fairly easily, considering towers are the tallest buildings in the area. To plant the beacon in the north tower, enter in through the elevator and zip to the highest location. Go down the nearby stairs and enter the circular construction zone. You will need to stand in a very specific area, marked on the map above. Once you are in the correct spot, you will be prompted to plant your beacon.

Next, it’s time to travel to the south tower. If you did the north tower first as I described above you will actually be able to jump to the slightly smaller south tower. Glide across and at the top, you should see a similar prompt.

After placing this IR Beacon down, your mission is done.

