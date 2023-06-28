How to complete the Look Out mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ contains a variety of factions that you can complete missions for in exchange for rewards. Look Out is a tier one mission for the White Lotus faction that is fairly easy for players new to the faction to complete.

Look Out takes place exclusively on Ashika Island, meaning that you will not need to exfiltrate or extract yourself to complete this mission. To complete Look Out, you will be required to locate an IR Beacon on Ashika Island, then place that IR Beacon at Tsuki Castle.

While an easy mission to complete, finding the IR Beacon becomes significantly more difficult if you do not know where to look. If you are trying to complete Look Out in Warzone 2 DMZ, here is what you will need to do.

Where to find the IR Beacon in Warzone 2 DMZ

The IR Beacon required to complete the second half of the Look Out mission can be found at the northern end of Ashika Island. The beacon is not found on the island, but a grouping of rocks found in the water at the very edge of the playable map.

I recommend picking up a boat to venture out into the ocean, as swimming will take much, much more time. Once on the rock, you should be able to locate the beacon and interact with the item to place it in your inventory.

Where to plant the IR Beacon in Warzone 2 DMZ

Now that you have the beacon, it is time to plant it in Tsuki Castle. Before venturing to the castle, you should note that this area is heavily populated by hostile NPCs. I would highly recommend you gather weapons and armor before attempting to siege Tsuki Castle.

Once ready, you will need to enter the stronghold and place the IR Beacon on the flagpole at the top of Tsuki Castle. Be wary, as there are not only enemies but traps hidden throughout the area. After you have ascended to the top, simply interact with flagpole to complete your mission and claim your reward.

