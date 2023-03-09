How to complete the Kastov Weapons Testing mission in DMZ

Players can spend their time in between dodging bullets by completing challenges in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. These missions will give you rewards, and even loot along the way, preparing you for the more dangerous challenges you’ll face.

One particular mission blends both the intensity of gun fights and the dopamine rush of completing challenges. The Kastov Weapons Testing mission in DMZ sets players off on an adventure, most likely leading them to their unfortunate demise.

This Crown faction mission will get players to test their might with certain types of weapons belonging to the Kastov family, so you might want to gear up.

How do I complete the Kastov Weapons Testing mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image via Activision

You’ll have to hop into a DMZ server and collect any of these weapons:

Kastov 762

Kastov 545

Kastov-74u

RPK

Vaznev-9k

Minibak

Once you’ve acquired one of the aforementioned weapons, you’ll have to venture out looking for a fight. The mission’s next stage will require you to get your hands dirty. You’ll have to eliminate these enemies:

15 Enemies with Headshots with the Kastov Platform of Weapons

2 Operators with the Kastov Platform

1 Commander with the Kastov Platform

If you’re struggling to find and kill a commander, there are three types you can choose to hunt. The Commander Helicopter, Juggernaut, and Chemist are the targets you’ll be looking for. The easiest to find would be the Commander Helicopter.

To find the helicopter, you’ll have to complete the “Secure Intel” mission. Once that’s finished, a Commander Helicopter will spawn in the form of a headset-wearing skull appearing on the map. To kill an operator, you’ll have to find other players running around your server. Take them down, and you’ll be one step closer to completing the mission.

You’ll receive a double XP token, and 7500 XP for completing this task.