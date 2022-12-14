What are Operator kills in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty’s many designations and terminologies can be confusing, especially when playing the multiple different modes available.

Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ are all a part of the same big CoD package, but they’re still quite different from one another, and this creates confusion when it comes to things like weapon unlock challenges.

Some weapon unlocks require something called “Operator kills,” and players everywhere are scratching their heads as to what that means in the grand scheme of the CoD universe. Who’s an operator? What’s an operator and how do you kill them?

Thankfully, the answer is probably simpler than you thought. If you want to unlock a new weapon like the Chimera assault rifle, which is the Honey Badger from CoD: Ghosts, then you need to know what an operator kill actually is.

Here are the details on what you need to do to get Operator kills in MW2 or Warzone 2.

What are Operator kills in MW2 and Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

To put it simply and succinctly, Operator kills in MW2 are acquired when you kill other players in online matches. Since MW2 and Warzone 2 added AI enemies in modes like Invasion and DMZ, there needed to be a designation to differentiate between them and actual players.

In CoD, Operators are human players. They’re someone like you on their console or PC playing the game. AI enemies are designated as AQ, which is short for Al-Qatala, the enemy faction in the Modern Warfare universe.

To get Operator kills, you only need to queue up in MW2 multiplayer matches and kill enemy players. This can also be done in Warzone 2 or DMZ, but the kills will not count if they are AI enemies at Strongholds.