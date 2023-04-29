How to complete the Caved In mission in DMZ

In Call of Duty’s DMZ, you can complete various faction missions that have multiple objectives. Caved In is a tier three mission for the White Lotus faction and it has three specific objectives that revolve around extracting Smuggling Records. This mission takes place in Al Mazrah and will require you to be in and out quickly.

DMZ is a mission-based extraction mode where you can complete various challenges for factions like Black Mous, Legion, White Lotus, Crown, and REDACTED. These missions are available both on the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps, and you must complete them to progress through the faction tiers.

Related: The five best places to land on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2

For the Caved In mission, you need to find Smuggling Records from Sattiq Cave, place the Sensitive Documents at the same spot, and extract them in the same deployment. Keep in mind that the Sattiq Cave is crawling with AI forces, so it’s best to try this mission with a squad.

Here’s how to complete the Caved In faction mission in Call of Duty DMZ.

DMZ Mission Guide: Caved In

The Caved In mission isn’t accessible from the start in DMZ, and you’ll need to progress through the White Lotus missions to unlock it. After unlocking tier three missions for White Lotus, select the Caved In mission. After selecting the mission, you need to complete the following three objectives on Al Mazrah to finish this challenge.

Dock a boat at riverside caves in Sattiq Caves.

Find and extract the Smuggling Records in the riverside caves in Sattiq Caves.

Place Sensitive Documents at the original location of the Smuggling Records in the same deployment.

You need to infiltrate the Sattiq Cave area and retrieve Smuggling Records from one of the small houses. However, we recommend finding the Sensitive Documents first as it is a key item for this mission, and it’s best to locate the documents before heading to Sattiq Caves.

How to get Sensitive Documents in DMZ

Sensitive Documents do not have a specific spawn location like several other items in DMZ. In fact, you can find them almost anywhere, but the best locations to visit for this item are in police stations. There are a few police stations located in Al Mazrah, and we have marked the best ones to visit on the map above. Check the yellow circles on the map image above to see the locations of police stations in Al Mazrah.

Screenshot via Activision

Screenshot via Activision

Visit these police stations to find Sensitive Documents. Stow the item in your backpack, and head to nearby water bodies to find a boat. Remember, there will be AI combatants at these police stations, so be ready for a fight.

How to extract Smuggling Records in DMZ

After collecting the Sensitive Documents, find a boat, and drive it up to the riverside caves in Sattiq Caves. Drive the boat inside the Sattiq Cave. Ideally, pop a UAV before getting inside the caves, as there will be plenty of enemies standing in your way.

You can use any boat on the map to complete this objective in the mission, but we recommend finding an Armored Patrol Boat. Since you will face several AI forces at Sattiq Cave Complex, it’s best to take the Armored Patrol Boat as you can shoot these opponents with the .50 Cal machine guns. After getting in the cave, take down all the AI combatants and dock the boat near the refueling post.

Screenshot via Activision

Now, you must find the Smuggling Records from the houses in the Sattiq Cave Complex, and replace them with the Sensitive Documents you collected earlier. Get down from the boat after eliminating all enemies, and follow the path that leads to the cave exit on the right-hand side. You will find two small houses on the right-hand side of the cave, and the Smuggling Records are kept inside the second house.

Get inside the house and pick up the Smuggling Records. You will notice there is a prompt to drop the Sensitive Documents after picking up the records. Place the Sensitive Documents in the exact position and leave the small house.

Related: How to complete Redacted Faction Missions in DMZ Season 3

Once that’s done, all you need to do is safely extract from the map to complete the Caved In faction mission in DMZ. We highly recommend not engaging in combat with the Smuggling Records—simply find an extraction point and quickly exfil from the map.