How to complete the Case the Place mission in DMZ

DMZ isn’t just a break from the endless wave of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2 matches. The Tarkov-inspired extraction mode features a ton of different faction missions that unlock various cosmetic rewards, but also weapon blueprints that can be used across all different game modes.

Case the Place is a faction mission available under the Redacted mission tab in DMZ. It is a tier five mission, so it means you will have to be fairly invested in playing DMZ to even access Case the Place as an available mission.

But if you’ve gotten up to tier five and want to add Case the Place to your already impressive list of completed missions, here’s how.

How to complete Case the Place mission in DMZ

To complete Case the Place, you must extract two weapon cases in one single deployment. The objective is simple in that it’s only a single requirement, but as you can imagine, getting in and out with two different cases is no easy feat.

How to extract two weapon cases in one deployment

Secure the first weapon case in Al Mazrah. Find an entrance to Koschei Complex. Find and defeat the Rhinoceros and the Sniper in Koschei Complex. Secure the second weapon case and exfil.

There are only two weapon cases available to pick up in a single deployment. One is the main rare weapon case that appears inside a large circle on your minimap in Al Mazrah. A yellow circle indicates it’s in the hands of an elite enemy AI combatant, such as the Juggernaut or the Pyro. In season three, it should be in the hands of the Pyro. Bring a full armor, self revive kit, and a full squad if you can, and eliminate the Pyro in the stronghold he’s hiding out in.

If the weapon case minimap circle is red, that means it has fallen into the hands of an enemy player. You’ll have to eliminate the player and loot the case before they can get to an exfil zone.

Once you have the first case, you’ll need to reach the nearest entrance to the Koschei Complex, the underground labyrinth introduced in season three. Interact with the entrance with the whole squad in the vicinity to enter the complex. Be warned, though: since you have the first weapon case, you will be marked on the minimap to other players.

You’ll have to complete the complex to get the second case and exfil. Specifically, you’ll have to find and defeat both the Rhinoceros and Sniper bosses that are in the Factory Wing. After defeating the Sniper, you’ll find a Secure Room Key to open the room where the second weapons case is located. Make your way to the exfil; as long as two of the three squadmates have a weapons case, everyone should get credit and complete the Case the Place mission in DMZ.

