How to complete Disarming Presence in DMZ

Warzone 2’s new DMZ season brought plenty of new missions to go with the new Vondel map. Disarming Presence is a tier one mission for the Phalanx faction that takes place in this new urban landscape.

Disarming Presence is a three-pronged DMZ mission that takes place entirely on the Amsterdam-inspired Vondel. First, you will need to drop three ISO Hemlock weapons in any Dead Drop on Vondel. Next, you will eliminate ten enemies with an ISO Hemlock. Finally, you will need to exfiltrate with the ISO Hemlock equipped.

Overall, Disarming Presence is a fairly easy mission to complete in DMZ, though if you do not have the correct weapons already equipped or do not know exactly where to locate an ISO Hemlock, this can become much harder. If you are trying to complete Disarming Presence, here is what you will need to know.

Where to find Dead Drops on Vondel in Warzone 2 DMZ

The most difficult part of Disarming Presence is undoubtedly dropping three ISO Hemlocks into Dead Drops. What makes this process significantly easier is you can drop the weapon into any Dead Drop found across Vondel.

My two favorite Dead Drop locations are around the University and Zoo sections of the map, though you should go to the Dead Drop that is closest to you.

The University Dead Drop location. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To get ISO Hemlocks, you can either spawn in with one already in your kit or find the weapon on dead enemies. Either way, both methods count toward this objective.

Where to find an ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2 DMZ

The ISO Hemlock is a fairly common rifle that can be found throughout DMZ on Vondel. If you already have an ISO Hemlock equipped as part of your kit, then you can immediately start locating and eliminating enemies. If you do not have an ISO Hemlock as part of your arsenal, you can find this rifle off enemies around Vondel.

Once you have located and equipped your Hemlock, you will just need to take out ten total enemies. You can do objective, before, during, or after dropping off other Hemlocks in Dead Drops across Vondel.

Personally, I find it most efficient to drop two rifles in Dead Drops, get my ten kills with a third ISO Hemlock, and then drop off this final weapon to complete the mission.

